Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025: Everything you need to know

As recently announced by Ubisoft, between March and May, Tier 2 teams will have the chance to get promoted to their respective top-flight regional leagues.

With Rainbow Six Siege esports' ecosystem having completely changed ahead of the upcoming season and with the return of promotions, we have decided to make guides so people don't miss out on anything regarding these competitions.

In this article, we will have a look at Europe and MENA's qualifying system, the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025. Keep on reading to know more about the format used, dates, teams, and more:

Dates

The Europe and MENA League 2025 Challenger Series will kick off on April 10 and will conclude on May 4.

Format

The Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025 will include 16 teams and two stages: Group Phase and Playoffs.

Group Phase

The Group Phase will be played from April 10 to April 13. It will be a Swiss Stage with BO1 and BO3 matches. The best eight teams will qualify for the playoffs.

Playoffs

The Playoffs will be played from April 26 to May 4. This stage will be a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches, which also includes the bracket's grand final.

Teams

As mentioned above, the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025 will include 16 teams. The best two teams will qualify for the Europe and MENA League 2025.

So far, only two teams have been confirmed to be part of the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025:

MACKO Esports

MACKO Esports qualified for the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025 after a great end to the 2024 season, including a handful of victories against Tier 1 rosters and multiple brilliant placements in Tier 2 competitions.

After missing out on the R6 Central Combine 2024, the Italians locked a spot in Europe's Tier 2 Finals with a second-place finish in the R6 South Breach 2024 November and a Top 8 finish in the R6 North Rainbow Rumble 2025.

Eventually, MACKO Esports dominated the tournament played in Kettering, United Kingdom, as they ran over every team in the bracket. The team's run included two victories against Team Secret Academy.

Team Secret Academy

Team Secret Academy clinched a spot at the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025 after finishing among the best two rosters in Europe's T2 Finals.

Despite the lineup's results throughout the 2024 season, including a first-place finish in the R6 Central Combine 2024, a third-place finish in the R6 South Breach 2024 November, and the previously mentioned grand final appearance at the European T2 Grand Finals 2025, the roster decided to "go full Hungarian" as per the team's former player Turqo.

While three more teams will be invited, the remaining eleven teams in the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025 will come from the regional open qualifiers. Keep on reading to know more about these.

Open Qualifiers

To qualify for the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025, teams will have four open qualifiers available.

Keep on reading for more information about the dates and format followed in each one of these.

Dates

Here's a quick look at the starting dates of each one of the four open qualifiers:

The duration of each open qualifier will be determined by the number of registered teams.

Format

The four open qualifiers will follow the same format, which will be a single-elimination bracket with BO1 matches until the quarterfinals, where games will switch to BO3 series.

The best 32 teams in each open qualifier will be awarded points. By the conclusion of the fourth open qualifier, the eleven teams with the most points will qualify for the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025.

Here's the point system used in each open qualifier:

1st: 100 Points

2nd: 75 Points

3rd and 4th: 50 Points

5th to 8th: 25 Points

9th to 16th: 15 Points

17th to 32nd: 10 Points

We will update this article as soon as more information is released about the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window