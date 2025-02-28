North America League Challenger Series 2025: Everything you need to know

For the first time in over two years, Ubisoft has re-added a promotion system to the Rainbow Six Siege esports competitive scene: the already extinct Challenger League has been redefined as Challenger Series.
In this article we will focus on the North America League Challenger Series 2025 as the winner of the tournament will qualify for the BLAST North America League 2025. Keep in mind that the remaining spot will be given to the winner of the LATAM North Challenger Series 2025.
The majority of the teams that will compete in the North America League Challenger Series 2025 come from the open qualifiers, except for the Mexican rosters from the LATAM North Closed Qualifier and NTMR, whose lineup was invited to the competition.
Here's everything you need to know about the North America League Challenger Series 2025:
Dates
The North America League Challenger Series 2025 will kick off on April 5 and it will conclude on April 27.
Prize Pool
A total of €38,000 will be spread among the eight best teams in the competition. Here's how the money will be shared:
- 1st: €12,000 and North America League 2025 spot
- 2nd: €8,000
- 3rd and 4th: €4,000
- 5th and 6th: €3,000
- 7th and 8th: €2,000
Format
The North America League Challenger Series 2025 will include 16 teams and two stages: Group Phase and Playoffs.
Group Phase
The Group Phase will be played from April 5 to April 13. It will be a Swiss Stage with BO1 and BO3 matches. The best eight teams will qualify for the playoffs.
Playoffs
The Playoffs will be played from April 19 to April 27. This stage will be a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches, which also includes the bracket's grand final.
Calendar
Here's when each North America League Challenger Series 2025 playday will take place:
Group Stage
- Round 1: April 5, starting from 2 PM ET
- Round 2: April 6, starting from 2 PM ET
- Round 3: April 12, starting from 2 PM ET
- Round 4: April 12, starting from 5 PM ET
- Round 5: April 13, starting from 2 PM ET
Playoffs
Unfortunately, no times for the playoff games have been announced yet. However, as we mentioned above, the playoffs are expected to take place between April 19 and April 27. We will update this information as soon as the schedule is posted.
Teams
Here's a look at the 16 teams that will compete in the North America League Challenger Series 2025:
- NTMR: Rampy, Spiff, Focal, ville, Rival, Coma (Head Coach)
- Qor Gaming: Moses, Candle, Inryo, briyohs, Exer, ItsDIRTY (Coach)
- Akron: Space, Xhosa, Jobuu, JettCon, Plexios
- JJ and Co: JJBlazt, Emilio, Snake, Rival, Twiizt, Amty (Substitute), ArcherOmix (Coach)
- Revelations: MrB, Azian, Kiru, MikeW, Resited
- M80X: Ryce, Franklin, Stompn, VicBands, Aiden, Merc (Coach)
- Blackbeard Gaming: Hud, eli, Hektik, Shmink, Drixs
- The Unc's: Engage, Bless, ionz, Zolaris, dead
- Karn and Co: Karnageb, Foresight, Deity, Tysi, sneeze
- SpaceShoobs!: Exige, Skoob, Vulspur, Teddy, Toaster, DMC (Coach)
- flowstate: Jebaits, Centir, ZakKilla, Xim, Glomoji
- IVsakeN: Gasher, BjL, hat, Kento, KoolAid, Beastly (Coach)
- Run It Back: RyRy, Phozzo, Austin, Vipoa, Brid, Yuv (Substitute)
- Associates: Cuervo, Elizalde, Royz, Ravz, Flaker
- Galácticos 2006: CadenT, Aphex, Rovi, Guicho, AlanDerf, Sfher (Coach)
- Los Retirados: Raxin, Stony, Raven, Connor, Kindz, SuperBMO (Substitute), Hornetz (Substitute)
Matches
Here's a look at the first set of Swiss Stage matches that will be played on April 5, starting from 2 PM ET:
- NTMR vs. The Unc's
- SpaceShoobs! vs. Akron
- JJ and Co vs. Qor Gaming
- flowstate vs. M80X
- Associates vs. Karn and Co
- Galácticos 2006 vs. Run It Back
- Blackbeard Gaming vs. Revelations
- Los Retirados vs. IVsakeN
We will update this article with the results of the games and the upcoming matches as soon as the first playday concludes.
If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.