Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of RE:L0:AD, Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever competition, both fans and players are now looking forward to the start of the BLAST R6 2025 Season. With Rainbow Six Siege X being released on June 10, the regional top flights will kick off almost immediately after.

In the first split of the season, teams in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 will compete to clinch one of the five spots to represent the region in the Esports World Cup 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about Europe and MENA's first stage of the season:

Format

The Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 will be divided into two phases: the Group Stage and the Playoffs.

Group Stage

The Group Stage will consist of a single-round-robin league with BO1 matches. By the end of the Group Stage, the Top 6 will move to the Playoffs.

Playoffs

The Playoffs will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. By the end of the Playoffs, the Top 5 will be awarded with SI 2026 Points and a spot to compete at the Esports World Cup 2025.

Dates

The Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 will be the first split of the professional season and it will take place between June 15 and July 27. Here's a more precise look at the dates:

Group Stage : June 15 to June 6

: June 15 to June 6 Playoffs: July 13 to July 27

We will update this article as soon as Ubisoft and BLAST release the stage's calendar.

Prize pool and SI Points Distribution

While the total prize pool of the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 hasn't been announced yet, here's how SI 2026 Points will be distributed across the participants:

1st: 300 SI Points

2nd: 150 SI Points

3rd to 5th: 50 SI Points

Additionally, the five top seeds of the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025.

Teams

The Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 will have 10 teams, including five R6 Share 2025 Partnered Teams, three Affiliated Teams, and two Challenger Series Teams. Here's a look at each one of them:

Team Falcons

Roster: BriD, Shaiiko, LikEfac, Solotov, Yuzus, Stooflex (Head Coach), Julio (Coach), Eaglemess (Analyst)

With the disappearance of the MENA League due to BLAST's decision to merge it with Europe, Team Falcons decided to pick up Team BDS' roster, which only in Year 9 reached two BLAST R6 Major grand finals, the Six Invitational 2025 grand final, and won the Esports World Cup 2024.

In RE:L0:AD, Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever tournament, Team Falcons was the only Europe and MENA League roster to reach the quarterfinals. There, the French-majority roster was knocked out of the competition by w7m esports, who then lost against the eventual champions FURIA Esports.

Considering the roster's international and regional results collected during Year 9 under Team BDS, it's fair to say Team Falcons aren't only the favorites to dominate the Europe and MENA League 2025 but also to be the region's main hope in international competitions.

G2 Esports

Roster: Alem4o, Doki, UUNO, BlaZ, Loira, Ramalho (Head Coach), cameram4n (Assistant Coach)

G2 Esports' 2024 season saw the team struggling both regionally and internationally, with the players only qualifying for international competitions through the region's Last Chance Qualifiers.

Following the team's disastrous BLAST R6 Major Manchester performance, the samurai had to make roster changes that saw the arrivals of Roberto "Loira" Camargo and Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas. However, although the squad qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, their performance in Canada was below the expectations as they finished the Swiss Stage with a 0-3 record after defeats against Team Liquid, SCARZ, and Soniqs.

The team ended the season with a glimpse of hope after a decent performance at the Six Invitational 2025. The team's communication changes, making Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen the roster's IGL, proved to be an improvement; however, despite a great group stage run, back-to-back defeats against Spacestation and Oxygen Esports saw the samurai finishing in 9th - 12th place.

With the arrival of RE:L0:AD and Rainbow Six Siege X, fans had the chance to see how G2 Esports had worked around their communication issues. However, G2 Esports' performance in Rio de Janeiro was clearly divided into two halves: the first one, extremely underwhelming, including defeats to Spacestation, BNK FEARX, and Wildcard, and the second one, with great victories against Cloud9 and DarkZero Esports.

All in all, it's hard to say what should fans expect from G2 Esports. Logically, the team is one of the main favorites to qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025, but it wouldn't be a surprise seeing them barely missing out on the split's Top 5.

Fnatic

Roster: Deapek, Jeggz, Sarks, Gruby, TBA, Saethus (Coach)

After moving to Europe's top flight following a large history in APAC's Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene, the arrival of Fnatic to the old continent was welcomed with open arms as it meant the esports rivalry between G2 Esports and the orange brand would also be present in Ubisoft's FPS.

However, Fnatic's first year in Europe was quite underwhelming. The team's first season was full of roster moves and have already done seven lineup changes since Fnatic joined Europe's top flight — which is one more than the total number of wins the team has in the Europe League.

Despite the team's inconsistency, Fnatic's roster for the 2025 season could cause some upsets. With the support of the British powerhouse, the players are willing to establish themselves ase a real leading force. However, the team's Rainbow Six Siege X debut wasn't great in terms of results, as they won against SCARZ but lost against DarkZero Esports, LOUD, and FaZe Clan.

Shortly after the team's result in Rio, the orange organization announced the departure of Jarkko "Jaksu" Rajala. The team's decision caught the fans by surprise, as the Finn had been RE:L0:AD's best rated player in the group stage with a SiegeGG rating of 1.28. As of now, Fnatic have yet to unveil the team's new fifth player.

Team Secret

Roster: Savage, jume, Adrian, Mowwwgli, NoaUrz, Twister (Head Coach)

After four full seasons of failed attempts to build a roster capable of regularly qualifying for international Rainbow Six Siege competitions, Team Secret finally did so in the 2024 season as, for the first time since June 2019, qualified for back-to-back Majors.

Although the European mix missed out on the Esports World Cup 2024, the squad qualified for both BLAST R6 Majors as they were able to collect consecutive Top 8 international finishes. Unfortunately for them, drama hit the team at the Six Invitational 2025 as the squad was groupped following defeats against FURIA Esports, FaZe Clan, Shopify Rebellion, and CAG Osaka.

The team's result in Boston, Massachusetts, was so underwhelming that the organization decided to make two drastic roster changes as they parted ways with Jake "Virtue" Grannan and Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak. Instead, the team added Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani and Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz.

Since then, the team has made two official appearances, including a third-place finish in the Malta Cyber Series VIII and a 3-2 record at RE:L0:AD, where they claimed victories against Team Liquid, LOUD, and M80, but failed to qualify for the playoffs after defeats against Wildcard and the eventual champions FURIA Esports.

Team BDS

Roster: Freq, Lasmooo, P4, Robby, Virtue, Lyloun (Head Coach), Helbee (Assistant Coach), Eden (Coach)

Team BDS' roster for the 2025 season includes many new faces as the esports organization transferred the Six Invitational 2025, BLAST R6 Major Manchester, and BLAST R6 Major Montreal grand finalists, as well as Esports World Cup 2024 champions, to Team Falcons.

Despite the challenges of creating a new roster from scratch, Team BDS have been loyal to their roots and community as the majority of the lineup is formed by French members.

The roster includes the former Wolves Esports players Vivien "Lasmooo" Berthelot and Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud, as well as the Six Invitational 2023 champion Jake "Virtue" Grannan, the former WYLDE player Davey "Freq" Hendriks and the former Team Falcons player Roberto "Robby" Pìntarelli.

Finally, Team BDS' staff includes the former Wolves Esports duo Laurie "Lyloun" Lagier and Louis "Helbee" Bureau, and the former Team Falcons and MNM Gaming coach Loïc "Eden" Sennepin.

Team BDS' new roster made its debut in RE:L0:AD, where they could only get one victory against the eventual grand finalists CAG Osaka. The rest of games ended in defeat, including clashes against FaZe Clan, FURIA Esports, LOUD, and BNK FEARX.

Virtus.pro

Roster: JoyStiCK, ShepparD, dan, p4sh4, Always, Karzheka (Coach), Zheka (Analyst), ViKiNG (Analyst)

It has been almost four months since Virtus.pro's last official appearance in a Rainbow Six Siege competition — a 1-2 defeat against the eventual Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan.

Despite what some fans may think, the Russian powerhouse isn't part of the R6 Share 2025 Program; therefore, the Bears weren't invited to play in Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD. In other words, a lot of question marks surround the Russian roster, as nobody can tell if the players have adapted well to the changes brought with Rainbow Six Siege X.

Gen.G Esports

Roster: Asa, AzoXx, Nayqo, SkyZs, DEADSHT, Akhdar (Head Coach), Bolt (Assistant Coach)

The French-speaking lineup had a difficult start to the year after ENCE decided to part ways with the players. Only a few days later, and still under the ENCE banner, the squad won the Malta Cyber Series VIII after a 3-2 victory against Fnatic. One month later after the team's win in the European island, the French-majority roster was picked up by Gen.G Esports.

We could be in front of this season's European Cinderella. The former ENCE players come from a season where they were two BO3s away from qualifying for both the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. In other words, they have proven themselves to be a mid-table roster, always extremely close to international qualifications.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the squad may have made a step forward after picking up the former Wolves Esports' players Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik and Rahian "Asa" Ramos. With other top flight teams struggling to find their pace and with Rainbow Six Siege X transforming the game as we know it, Gen.G Esports have a real shot at sneaking in the league's top half — which would see them qualifying for the Esports World Cup 2025.

Wolves Esports

Roster: Leadr, Tyrant, azzr, nudl, Crex, Kendrew (Coach), Ryke (Analyst)

Wolves Esports decided to undergo a transformation following the conclusion of the 2024 season as they parted ways with the French-majority squad that had brought the pack to multiple international events, including a handful of Majors, two Six Invitationals, and the Espots World Cup 2024.

To compete in the 2025 season, Wolves Esports have gone a bit more local as they picked up a British mix. Except for Crex, who was signed in June 2025 after the team parted ways with Oscar "Oscr" Deacon, all the players have competed internationally. Moreover, the pack's coach will be Luke "Kendrew" Kendrew in what will be his first complete season as a coach.

MACKO Esports

Roster: Aqui, Dora, Lollo, T3b, Ghostriddik, Sasha (Substitute), Hybrid (Coach), ATK (Analyst)

MACKO Esports became the first Challenger Series 2025 team to clinch a spot to compete in Europe and MENA's top flight after an undefeated run in the competition. Eventually, the Italians took the first seed after a rock-solid 2-0 victory against WYLDE in the grand final.

It's fair to say the Italian players asserted themselves as the best Tier 2 roster in the region, with victories at the T2 Grand Finals Europe 2025 and the Europe and MENA Challenger Series 2025. Now that they have made it to Europe's Tier 1, the Italians have the chance to prove their talent to the rest of the region, with an Esports World Cup 2025 qualification in the line.

WYLDE

Roster: Bmzy, Evan, Matz, Sneak, garren, sam (Substitute), Momohaim (Coach), ProphetKing (Coach), Uknow (Analyst)

Despite WYLDE having been in Europe's Tier 1 for the last two seasons, not many fans expected the team to get promoted to compete in the top flight this season. This is because the organization parted ways with the team's former players, making their academy lineup their main roster.

Except for Harvey "Eupor" Hawkins, all of WYLDE's Europe League 2024 Stage 2 players quickly found a new home as Antonio "CroqSon" Vázquez and Layton "Layton" Goldring joined Gaimin Gladiators, Davey "Freq" Hendriks joined Team BDS, and Jarkko "Jaksu" Rajal joined Fnatic. Individually, it's fair to say WYLDE had done a great job at assembling a team made of regional talent.

Now, WYLDE is on the works of doing it again. Including five rookies, WYLDE's roster surprisingly qualified for Europe and MENA's top flight after a second-place finish in the region's Challenger Series 2025, including victories against much more experienced sides like Geekay Esports or Les galériens. While it's difficult to say what to expect from WYLDE, the European mix has nothing to lose in the first stage of the league.

Talent

The Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 will include nine casters and analysts who will give a voice to the league's action.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.