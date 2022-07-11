EUL Week 4 Preview: Wolves to defend lead against Rogue, G2’s first game since Shas departure announced

Can Wolves extend their unbeaten streak?

For the first time since Team BDS in Stage 1 2021, a team has started the split with four regulation victories -- Wolves Esports.

Wolves could become today the first team to start an EUL stage with five regulation victories. Both fans and players have enough reasons to believe in that happening, with Wolves having put out solid performances against Major contenders Heroic and MNM.

As for their opponents, Rogue’s loss against MNM Gaming in William “Spoit” Löfstedt professional debut has been overturned with strong performances against G2 Esports, Team Secret, and Outsiders.

While a Rogue victory today would see them climb to the top of the standings, a Wolves win would almost certainly confirm the team their tickets to Berlin.

G2 Esports might not be done just yet

Although it’s true that G2’s opponents so far have been tough nuts to crack, the ways these defeats have come have killed fans’ hopes of seeing G2 Esports competing in Berlin.

But for EUL’s ‘super-team’, with two imports – Jake “Virtue” Grannan and Karl “Alem4o” Zarth – and the iconic UKIN duo Ben “CTZN” McMillan and Jack “Doki” Robertson, it’s highly unlikely that a player change is going to be made halfway through the season.

The common denominator in G2’s recent struggles has been their coach and the two parties are now parting ways. After a series of bad results, it has been announced that legendary Siege coach Thomas “Shas” Lee will leave the squad when his contract expires in August.

Two days before the news, G2 Esports got their first win in EUL’s second stage – a 7-4 win over Natus Vincere. Currently in eighth and five points adrift from the top four, G2 Esports will face MNM Gaming later today.

MNM Gaming are still in the fight for Berlin. Despite losing heavily to Wolves, the team has managed to get to overtime against Rogue and Heroic – losing both.

Josh “Yuzus” Pritchard currently leads the individual standings with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.40, while his teammate Fatih “Solotov” Türker has impressed for his flair for getting entry kills, currently leading the statistic with a 15-5 record.

Can Heroic keep their top four spot?

Heroic’s momentum in Stage 2 may not be the same as in Stage 1. However, the team is still in the top four and looks ready to defend its spot.

Today, the Heroic players are facing former teammate Luke “Kendrew” Kendrew. Team Secret currently sit at the bottom of the standings with no wins, which means that the match should go in Heroic’s favor.

A win tonight would see them go up to 10 or 11 points, a very strong foundation that will get the squad close to securing a ticket for Berlin. Meanwhile, Secret must start winning games to avoid any possible relegation complications in the future.

Team BDS and Natus Vincere fight for top four

Europe’s final match of the day is one that many teams will be following closely. Team BDS, with eight points, are facing Natus Vincere, with six. In the case NAVI upset the French, teams like G2 Esports, MNM Gaming, or even Outsiders could be back to the Berlin Major fight.

Team BDS haven’t had the greatest of the seasons and look far from their best. Stephane “Shaiiko” Lebleu’s performances throughout the stage have been consistent as always, though, and they have secured his team a handful of points that could make a difference at the end of the stage.

On the other hand, Natus Vincere have looked inconsistent. A victory against relegation contenders Team Secret was followed by a woeful performance against PWNZ (2-7), which the team made up with a 7-1 victory against Outsiders. But NAVI were pegged back immediately when G2 defeated them in last week’s game.

If the pattern holds, NAVI could certainly manage an upset but BDS have the pedigree and the Shaiiko factor to power them along.