EUL Playday 7 Key Takeaways: Heroic clinches Major spot, Rogue loss tightens the standings

Image via Ubisoft/@itsmeerror

Heroic qualifies for the Charlotte Major

Heroic is the first roster to qualify for the Charlotte Major, which will be played between the 16 and the 22 of May. This is the first time this lineup has clinched a spot to compete at an international event, after missing out on the previous two Six Majors.

Benjamin “Benjamaster” Dereli stole the show as he averaged 26 kills and a KOST of 83 in a week where Heroic faced two top four contenders, Outsiders and Team BDS. Meanwhile, Jake “Sloth” Brown, who averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.47 after the first five games, was far from his previous performances as he went negative in both games played this week – finishing with a rating of 0.46 in the match against Team BDS.

Nevertheless, Heroic’s 6-0-0-1 record has confirmed the team a spot to compete at the first Siege Major of the year.

Triple draw for second as MNM Gaming upsets Rogue

Last week we saw MNM Gaming upsetting a top four side, as the lineup defeated LFO on maximum overtime.

Story repeated itself this week, but in a more comfortable fashion. MNM Gaming players Luke “Tyrant” Casey and Fatih “Solotov” Türker statistically led the team with a combined amount of 26 kills, while the team’s IGL Leon “neLo” Pesic finished with a KOST of 91.

On the other side of the server, Rogue was all over the place. The league’s highest-rated player Pascal “cryn” Alouane underperformed with an abnormally low 36 percent KOST and a SiegeGG rating of 0.67. Rogue’s best player was undoubtedly Juhani “Kantoraketti” Toivonen with a fair number of kills next to its name, a 3-1 on entry, and an almost-perfect KOST of 91.

Although it seems highly unlikely, MNM Gaming is still in the fight for a spot at the Charlotte Major after this result. Meanwhile, Rogue’s loss leaves the roster in second place with 13 points, the same as LFO and G2 Esports. If that wasn’t enough pressure, Team BDS is in fifth with 12.

Double French victory as both LFO and Team BDS win their respective matches

The European League’s seventh playday began adding more fuel to the rivalry between UKIN and France, as LFO and Team BDS faced Natus Vincere and Team Secret respectively. Spoiler alert: if you aren’t a France enthusiast, you might not enjoy the following paragraph.

With two clutches and two plants from Axel “Shiinka” Freisberg, the Frenchman was pivotal in his team’s win against Natus Vincere. Meanwhile, Team BDS defeated Team Secret on regulation time mainly thanks to a 1v2 clutch from Adrien “RaFaLe” Rutik on round 11, which if Secret had won, the game would have been decided in overtime.

With these results, PWNZ are no longer in contention for a Major spot after the team’s loss over G2 Esports. It all leads us to think that the three remaining spots at the top four could be defined in the very last week of the competition, which will take place in two weeks’ time.

Before that, the European League will be back with its eighth playday on Apr. 25.