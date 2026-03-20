ENTERPRISE Esports unveil new roster for Year 11, former Fnatic player Mag joins as coach

ENTERPRISE Esports have unveiled their new roster for Year 11. The Oceanic roster has kept two players from their previous lineup, these being Jaxen "Bapn" Dunwell and Harry "Tuhan" Wise. Meanwhile, the three new players are Brendan "Brendo" Sage, Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies, and Andreas "Kyro" Kyriacou.

Both Brendo and Jigsaw come from playing in Year 10 for Chiefs ESC. Meanwhile, Kyro, who had also been part of Chiefs ESC, spent Year 10 competing for Ludavica.

The most notorious addition to the team likely is the team's new head coach, as the role has given to the former Mindfreak and Fnatic player Etienne "Mag" Rousseau. The Australian announced his retirement from Rainbow Six Siege's scene in January 2024. Two years later, his back as this will be his first season as a top flight head coach.

ENTERPRISE Esports' new lineup debut will take place in the next few weeks when the Oceania League 2026 Kickoff begins. The winner of the tournament will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.