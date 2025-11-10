ENTERPRISE Esports knocked out of BLAST R6 Major Munich

ENTERPRISE Esports have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Munich after the team's 1-2 defeat against FURIA. The Oceanic roster had a great start to the series as they beat the Brazilians on their map pick, Bank, after an outstanding Harry "Tuhan" Wise performance. However, the RE:L0:AD champions managed to complete the comeback after wins on Chalet and Border.

Tuhan really was the star of the match on Bank as he secured a K-D of 20-6 (+14) and a SiegeGG rating on 1.90, leading ENTERPRISE Esports to an initial upset. Unfortunately for them, the Brazilians woke up right in time as they pulled off a great comeback after back-to-back 7-1 and 7-3 wins on the final two maps of the series.

FURIA's best player was Gabriel "HerdsZ" Herdina with a SiegeGG rating of 1.45 and a K-D of 38-20 (+18). The Brazilian was a key player, especially in the final two maps of the series, as he led his team to a second win in Munich. The Black Panthers are now one win away from securing a BLAST R6 Major Munich playoff spot; just two days ago it felt like the Brazilians were falling apart.

While ENTERPRISE Esports have been officially knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the Brazilians already know who their next opponent will be, and that's w7m esports. The matches between both sides are always super hot, but tomorrow's game will determine who will move to the playoffs, and who will be sent back to Brazil. So far, FURIA are unbeaten against w7m esports since they signed for the Black Panthers.

