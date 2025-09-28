ENTER FORCE.36 qualify for APAC 2025 Munich Major Qualifier after taking down BNK FEARX

ENTER FORCE.36 have qualified for the APAC 2025 Munich Major Qualifier after upsetting the APAC North 2025 Stage 1 champions BNK FEARX.

The Japanese lineup have qualified will be in Melbourne, Australia, after beating the South Korean powerhouse following 7-1 and 8-7 victories on Consulate and Chalet, respectively. This is a big blow to BNK FEARX's chances of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026 as they now can only qualify for Paris, France, through the Asian Regional Finals or the APAC Six Invitational 2026 Closed Qualifier.

This is not the only upset seen in this stage's APAC playoffs as Daystar managed to take down Elevate in the Asia League 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs, meaning the Brazilian roster won't be in Melbourne either. Curiously enough, both Elevate and BNK FEARX reached RE:L0:AD's quarterfinals in May 2025.

ENTER FORCE.36's next rival in the APAC North 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs will be the winner of the clash between SCARZ and PSG Talon. At the time of writing, the Japanese are 1-0 up after winning the first map of the series.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.