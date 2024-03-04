ENCE return to Siege after signing R6 South Breach champions Team Valor

Banner Image: ENCE

ENCE have unveiled their Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege roster as the Finnish organization will compete in the Europe League 2024. The news comes a few hours after Fnatic announced their return to Siege's competitive scene, as the orange brand will also compete in the old continent.

ENCE is making a return to the Siege esports scene after signing Team Valor's roster, which won the R6 South Breach following a 3-1 victory over Team Secret. Additionally, the French-majority squad qualified for the Malta Cyber Series Finals, which means we will see ENCE in action later this weekend for the first time since Jan. 2019.

For those unaware, ENCE was one of the best European teams during the early stages of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege esports scene. In Nov. 2017, the Finnish organization was crowned as PL Year 2 Season 3 Finals champions after defeating Evil Geniuses, Team Fontt (later acquired by FaZe Clan), and Black Dragons at the tournament held in São Paulo, Brazil.

In Feb. 2018, ENCE was last seen at a international major competition as the organization reached the Six Invitational 2018 Top 8. Unfortunately, ENCE was relegated from Europe's top flight after losing against Supremacy in the relegation match. It took them only one season to get back to Europe's top flight as a second-place finish in Europe's S8 Challenger League was followed by a 2-1 victory against Team Vitality in the relegation match.

Shortly after the team's first matches in Europe's PL Season 9, ENCE's roster was acquired by mouseesports. Now, ENCE is back five years later.

ENCE's squad to compete in the Europe League 2024 will look as follows:

#flag@20:lu Hugo "Ra1koss" Kneip

#flag@20:fr Baptiste "JaKs" Dedienne

#flag@20:fr Théo "Frenchy" Leguay

#flag@20:fr Nayqo

#flag@20:fr SkyZs