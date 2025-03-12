ENCE leave Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene

ENCE have announced the organization's decision to exit the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene, one year after re-joining Europe's top flight.

Only ten days ago, on March 2, ENCE had announced the signing of the former Wolves Esports player Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik to replace Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi.

Despite announcing the organization's departure from Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene, the roster's last dance with ENCE will take place this weekend as they will play in the Malta Cyber Series VIII under the Finn brand.

In ENCE's official statement, the team admitted the initial plan "was to join R6 with a long-term investment" but have now decided to exit the game's competitive scene "due to the financial infeasibility."

The statement also includes a quote by ENCE's CEO Mika Kuusisto, who admitted the team "failed to commercialize our R6 operations with the limited skin sales and partnership opportunities."

While ENCE wasn't part of the R6 Share 2025 Program as a Partner Team, the Finn brand was part of it as an Affiliated Team.

Although ENCE's final Rainbow Six Siege appearance will be at the Malta Cyber Series VIII, the players have already been allowed to explore new opportunities.

With the next transfer window opening on May 19, 2025, we expect the team to remain together. However, no information has been made official about what's going to happen with ENCE's Affiliated spot.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.