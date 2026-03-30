The Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff is starting later today. Although today's games include eight of the ten teams in the competition, neither G2 Esports nor Team Falcons will take part in the initial playday. They will play tomorrow, against Virtus.pro and Rebels Gaming, respectively.

Keep on reading to know more about today's matches, including:

Team Heretics vs. Shifters

Team Heretics will make their Europe and MENA League debut today with a complete different roster to the one that took part in the Six Invitational 2026. After their previous lineup failed to reach the region's top flight, Heretics parted ways with them to sign the Italian orgless mix Giggioletti, who had won the Challenger Series 2026.

Mainly formed by former MACKO Esports players, Team Heretics' Spanish and Italian mix will be Southest Europe's pride. We will also get to see Reaz and Luca "Zaaramy" Rosa's debuts, who are two very exciting Italian talents.

If there wasn't enough Italian representation in the game, Team Heretics' opponent, Shifters, includes another Italian player in Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli. The match will also be the first match for Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas as a Shifters player, who signed for the Swiss esports brand after almost two years at G2 Esports.

Geekay Esports vs. Rebels Gaming

On March 29, the Spanish esports organization owned by Manchester United's former goalkeeper David De Gea, announced their return to the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene after picking up Team Secret's former academy lineup. The French roster had to part ways with their previous home after achieving promotion from Europe's Challenger Series.

Their first top flight clash will be against Geekay Esports, a team they frequently had to face off during Year 10 in Europe and MENA's Tier 2. It will be Geekay Esports' first match in Europe and MENA's top flight and their first game with Gabriel "AsK" Santos and Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi in the team. It will also be Gábor "Rexhun999" Czikai's first top flight match after the Hungarian talent had spent years in Europe's Tier 2 fighting for a chance to prove himself in Rainbow Six Siege's elite.

Fnatic vs. Virtus.pro

The match between Fnatic and Virtus.pro will be a clash of two esports powerhouse that are desperately looking to get back on track. Fnatic's roster includes a majority of players who had competed for the orange and black brand in Year 10, with the only additions of Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik and Mikael "Hauva" Kortelainen.

However, all eyes will be set on Virtus.pro, as they will compete for the first time with an English-speaking roster. Led by Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko and Danila "dan" Dontsov, the Bears' new lineup also includes the Russian Nikita "RORICK" Kruchinkin and the former Gen.G Esports duo Ilhan "Nayqo" Jabbari and Christopher "SkyZs" Jauleski.

Team Secret vs. Twisted Minds

Twisted Minds are finally making their Tier 1 debut after they acquired a spot in Europe and MENA's top flight. Despite having just returned to Rainbow Six Siege's Tier 1 ecosystem, the players have plenty of experience in the game and are the current Saudi eLeague champions.

In front of them, the Esports World Cup 2025 winners and Six Invitational 2026 grand finalists, Team Secret, will welcome the MENA roster in what will be Ben "CTZN" McMillan and Nathan "Nafe" Sharp's returns to Europe and MENA's top flight. It will be the team's first test after the departures of Adrian "Adrian" Tryka and Marc "jume" Steinmann.