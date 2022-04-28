Elevate qualify for Charlotte Major through APAC Playoffs lower bracket

Image: Ubisoft/Kirill Bashkirov

On their second attempt in the APAC Playoffs, Elevate have secured qualification to the Six Charlotte Major in May this year. Called “LAN dodgers” by many after missing multiple gilt-edged chances in 2021, their international debut at SI 2022 will be followed up by a second successive appearance on the global stage.

Following their strong debut at the Six Invitational in February, fans of the Thai team were rocked when Siwa "Player 2841" Kaewtossapone announced his retirement from the competitive game and Sumate "Player 1642" Srimabut was benched. The team then signed Saravut "Player 2444" Mandee and Phuriphat "Player 2445" Kessaneeyabut.

Questions were asked of the rookies immediately, as the new Elevate slid to a regulation-time loss to top-flight debutants Renatus Gaming. The odds got stacked higher against the Thai team after a second regulation time loss, particularly in the hyper-competitive APAC South Division.

However, 13 points from their final five games ensured that Elevate climbed to second in the standings with a +13 round delta.

Moving into the APAC Playoffs, Elevate failed to trouble CYCLOPS athlete gaming, but then dispatched Knights in a tense 2-0 in the lower bracket. Playing again the very next day, Elevate brushed aside Talon Esports’ challenge, winning 2-0 again and progressing to the Charlotte Major.

While Elevate still have at least the Lower Bracket semifinal to play, if not also the Lower Bracket final and Grand Final, they can lose any of the subsequent rounds as they are already qualified.

You can catch Elevate in action at the Charlotte Major, beginning on May 16, and ending on May 22.