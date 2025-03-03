Elevate part ways with Rainbow Six Siege roster

Elevate have announced the decision to part ways with their Rainbow Six Siege roster. Only two months ago, Elevate also announced the decision to drop the team's academy, which was competed in Brazil's Tier 2 scene.

Elevate's now-former Rainbow Six Siege lineup was signed in March 2024 to compete in the Asia League 2024.

Despite a slow start to the season where they missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup 2024, the team upset the region giants Bleed Esports in the second stage and qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after winning the Asia League 2024 Stage 2.

In Montreal, Elevate began the first day with a maximum overtime defeat against Team Secret and a 7-5 win against DarkZero Esports. However, after defeats against the Chiefs and Soniqs, the Asian roster was knocked out.

Before this weekend's announcement, Elevate's last appearance together was at the Six Invitational 2025 Asia Closed Qualifier where they lost against Dire Wolves and FURY.

