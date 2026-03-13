Elevate part ways with Brazilian roster, team to compete in Year 11 with Asian lineup

Earlier today, Elevate confirmed that the team would go back to competing in BLAST R6's circuit with a "100% Asian-based roster." The news come one year after the brand decided to import a full-Brazilian squad to Asia's top flight.

Elevate had a strong start to Year 10 with a surprising Top 8 finish in RE:L0:AD. However, after the team's result on home soil, in Rio de Janeiro, Weibo Gaming blocked their way to the international circuit; first, by taking the region's only Esports World Cup spot, then, by pushing them to the Lower Bracket of the Asia League 2025 Stage 2.

Elevate finally returned to international heights after the team's second-place finish in APAC's Regional Finals. The team's performance in Australia was enough for the players to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026. Unfortunately for the Brazilians, the team was knocked out in Paris after back-to-back defeats against Team Falcons, FURIA, Wildcard, and Daystar.

Earlier this month, Elevate's core competed under Elevate Academy's banner in South America's Challenger Series. Again, the team was met with another frustrating result, as they were eliminated in the Swiss Stage after collecing two victories and three defeats.

Shortly after announcing Elevate's decision to part ways with their now-former Brazilian lineup, the team unveiled their Asian roster, which includes BarcodeOP, Cheng "JoeGoR" Ka-hin, Momo, Nor "Nhaiqal" Haiqal, and Hafiz "ShibeNuts" Yahaya. The team also includes two substitutes, Tan "HysteRiX" Jeremy and Yannis "yannis" Rodríguez.

Both BarcodeOP and Nhaiqal have already competed for Elevate in the past. In fact, the Pakistani player qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. Unfortunately for him, he couldn't travel to Denmark.

Lastly, Elevate's coach will be Zach "wumbo" Schwebke. The American coached various Tier 3 rosters in North America before moving to South America's Tier 2 scene. His only top flight experience was a few months ago in 9z Team, where the Argentinian powerhouse finished the second stage o the season with zero points and nine consecutive defeats.

Elevate's new roster certainly looks exciting. However, it also feels like a downgrade compared to what the team had in the past. Looking at the rest of the league, Weibo Gaming now stands out even more as the APAC powerhouse and is the region's big favorite to take the first seed ahead of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.