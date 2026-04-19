EDward Gaming qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

EDward Gaming have become the second Chinese roster to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after back-to-back 2-0 victories against My Queen and KINGZERO eSports. The Chinese powerhouse will play against All Gamers on April 25 as the winner will reach the CN League 2026 Kickoff grand final and improve their seeding at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

Since qualifying for the CN League 2026 Kickoff through China's Qualifying Series, the Chinese roster have yet to lose a match in the region's top flight. After topping the stadings of Group B following wins against Four Angry Men, TYLOO, Wolves Esports, and Leviatán Soul, the team's victories against My Queen and KINGZERO eSports have been enough for them to reach the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

EDward Gaming's qualification to Salt Lake City also means that the former Fnatic, Giants Gaming or Bleed Esports player Patrick "MentalistC" Fan will make a return to Rainbow Six Siege's international ecosystem. His last international appearance was at the Six Invitational 2025 when he played for Team Joel.

China's last two representatives will be revealed on April 24 as Wolves Esports, One Coin, KINGZERO eSports, My Queen, TYLOO, and Four Angry Men will clash in the Lower Bracket next week. Based on previous scores, Four Angry Men and KINGZERO eSports are the favorites to follow All Gamers and EDward Gaming's footsteps.