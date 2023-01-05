DWG KIA signs former SANDBOX Gaming player Harp3rXD

DWG KIA today announced the signing of former SANDBOX Gaming player Lee "Harp3rXD" Hyo-jun.

The move marks a return to the top-flight for Harp3rXD, who was dropped by SANDBOX after a failure to qualify for the Charlotte Major in Stage 1. Since his departure, he had been playing for Burning Core in the Japan Open.

DWG KIA last week released Jang "RIN" Byeong-uk after the end of a disappointing 2022 season. This followed the exit of Heo "CATsang" Se-woong, who has begun serving his mandatory National Service late last year after the end of Stage 3.

The team also opted to terminate the contract of their second coach, Park "PJH" Jae-hyun, on Dec. 26.

Harp3rXD joins with years of top-flight experience under his belt, having been with the SANDBOX roster since its days under Cloud9 at the start of Mar. 2020. With them, he attended the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Six Invitational -- but was eliminated in the top 16 and top 20, respectively.

His accolades also include a career-best quarter-final finish at the Sweden Major in 2021, where his team was eliminated by none other than a high-flying DWG KIA.