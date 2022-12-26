DWG KIA contract with coach PJH "terminated"

Image: Ubisoft/Michal Konkol

DWG KIA today announced the contract termination of one of their coaches, Park "PJH" Jae-hyun. Jang "HoundBird" Gwon-jae will continue as Head Coach.

With DWG KIA, PJH attended the Six Berlin Major but failed to improve the team's fortunes after the 2021 Sweden Major semi-finalists crashed out in last place in their group. This followed a group stage elimination at the Saudi Arabian Gamers8 event as well.

DWG KIA were strong in APAC North in Stage 2, finishing top of the table, but dropped to fourth place in Stage 3 amidst some troubles with star player Yoo "yass" Sang-hoon and military service issues with Heo "CATsang" Se-woong. The games without yass and CATsang separately saw PJH stand in for each player.

They also finished in second place in the Japan Invitational 2022, losing to eventual Jönköping Major champions Team BDS in the grand-final, and the Korean Open 2022 Autumn Finals, losing 2-3 to Talon Esports.

Most recently, they were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Six Invitational 2023 APAC North qualifier. PJH played through the qualifier as a stand-in for CATsang, who had left the team.

Prior to joining DWG KIA as a coach, PJH had been a player-coach for T1 for seven months, as well as a Rainbow Six Siege caster and content creator before his T1 stint.

It is unclear if PJH will continue a playing or coaching career in the competitive side of Siege, return to casting, or remain only as a content creator.