Doktor's Curse 2024 Melusi Bundle: How to obtain, cosmetics, and more!

Doktor's Curse is back to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for a limited time as players can enjoy the game's Halloween playlist until November 6.

While the game mode's uniqueness makes it one that's hard to forget (and not to enjoy) its influence goes beyond the server as the cosmetics included in Doktor's Curse are some of the community's favorites.

This year, players can get their hands on two free Doktor's Curse 2024 bundles, including cosmetics for Melusi and Kapkan. While Melusi's skins can be obtained through watching selected Twitch streams, Kapkan's will be up for grabs through Doktor's Curse challenges.

In this guide, we go through how fans can unlock Melusi's Doktor's Curse 2024 bundle. Stick with us if you still want to know more about it!

How to obtain Melusi's Doktor's Curse bundle in Siege?

As we mentioned earlier, Melusi's Haunting Bundle included in Doktor's Curse 2024 can be unlocked by watching selected Twitch streams. You can check what Twitch streams offer drops here.

However, players can't unlock the bundle at once. The items included in the bundle have been spread in the upcoming three weeks. Here's when each cosmetic will be up for grabs:

Melusi's weapon skin for her MP5: From October 16, 10 AM EST to October 23, 10 AM EST

Melusi's headgear: From October 23, 10 AM EST to October 30, 10 AM EST.

Melusi's uniform and operator card portrait: From October 30, 10 AM EST to November 6, 10 AM EST.

To get each item, players will have to watch 2 hours per item. In the last week, players will have to watch 2 hours to unlock Melusi's uniform and 3 hours to unlock Melusi's operator card portrait.

Cosmetics

Here's a complete look at the cosmetics included in Melusi's Doktor's Curse bundle for 2024:

Perpetual Sorrow '24

Melusi's Perpetual Sorrow '24 weapon skin can be obtained until November 23. It's a recolored version of the Melusi bundle released in 2023. However, the skin, which perfectly mixes grey and green, can be paired with a wide range of charms and scope skins.

We will update this article as the rest of the cosmetics are added to the streaming drops. Until then, make sure to check out SiegeGG and our social media channels.