How to find your MMR in Deadlock

Deadlock is a competitive multiplayer game, so it’s only natural for players to be curious about their MMR. As you might expect, MMR allows you to evaluate your skills and find opponents for balanced competition.

There’s also been a fair amount of confusion over the matchmaking rating in Deadlock, largely because players cannot find a leaderboard or ranking system. In this article, we’ll explore everything you need to know about Deadlock's MMR and whether it’s possible to view it.

Is It Possible To Check Your MMR in Deadlock?

Unfortunately, there's no way to find out your internal MMR at the moment. Deadlock uses a hidden MMR system, which means that players cannot see their exact matchmaking rating or how it changes over time. This MMR is designed to be hero-based, meaning it tracks each player’s skill level with individual heroes rather than an overall score.

Credit: Valve

During the first month of playtesting, third-party platforms introduced their own MMR systems to make up for Valve's lack of a leaderboard. This lasted until Valve enacted restrictions in Deadlock, which restricted third-party tools like Deadlock Tracker from tracking MMR and player stats.

This update was made in early September, blocking the platform from giving real-time updates, while it continues to provide archived data for games played before September 2nd.

The game is still in its early days, and with plenty of changes on the horizon, it’s logical for Valve to keep rankings out of sight.

Valve developer Yoshi explained in the game's official Discord that the current hero-based MMR system is not performing well, especially with the influx of new players, leading to unbalanced matches.

They also mentioned that they are in the process of a complete rewrite of the system and indicated that this update is a priority.

It’s also uncertain whether the third-party tracker restrictions are temporary, but we can take comfort in knowing that developers are working on revamping the matchmaking system, which should improve player matching by skill level once it's in place.

If you're looking to review past game statistics or access your lifetime Deadlock stats using Deadlock Tracker, here’s what you need to do:

Go to the Deadlock Tracker website.

Click on the Login option located in the top-right.

Log in via Steam and confirm your account details.

After that, navigate to the Profile or Ranking tabs to see your stats and DLT Rating.

The right side of your profile page showcases your DLT rating, match total, and your Deadlock MMR.

Credit: Valve

In the matches section, you can review each match, track your stats, and watch how your DLT Rating goes up or down after each win or loss.

The rankings tab provides an in-depth look at your performance stats and shows where you rank across various categories. You can compare yourself to other Deadlock players in areas such as objective damage, kills, healing, accuracy, and more.

Credit: Valve

Stats in the heroes tab are grouped by the heroes you've used during matches.

Just to reiterate, third-party tracking tools are the only means to gauge your MMR for now. Even so, they may not always provide perfectly accurate data, so take it with a grain of salt.

You can check out this article if you wish to create a custom match to play with friends. Be sure to follow us on social media and bookmark the site to receive the latest news on Valve's upcoming shooter MOBA.