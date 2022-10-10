David de Gea-owned Rebels Gaming signs former NAVI player Thuunder & Spain Nationals star CroqSon

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kirill Bashkirov

Spain Nationals S4 champions Rebels Gaming have signed former Natus Vincere player Pedro "Thuunder" Henrique and Spain's most-promising talent Antonio "CroqSon" Vázquez. They join the team to replace Guillermo "ag" Guinea and Gabriel "Billordo" Billordo, with the latter having retired from the game recently.

Rebels Gaming were crowned champions in the Spain Nationals after a 21-0-0-0 record, as the team didn't drop a single map. Now, the roster have decided to pick up the season's rookie and player of the regular season, CroqSon. Meanwhile, the Spain Nationals S3 champion and former Natus Vincere player Thuunder will complete the roster.

While Thuunder played in the European League for Natus Vincere, CroqSon is mainly known for his incredible entry record throughout Season 4 of the Spain Nationals. After 14 matches, he was 40-8 (+32) in opening kills -- numbers that are impressive no matter the level of competition.

After winning in Spain, Rebels Gaming's eyes are now on Europe. Although the Challenger League will no longer award promotion to the European League, the prize pool has substantially been improved. According to an announcement accidentally published by Ubisoft Connect, the prize pool will be €50,000, with the winner taking home €15,000.

According to the same announcement, Rebels Gaming will share their group with Victus, JLingz Esports, and VYALIE PITONI. This ultimately means that Rebels, which is owned by Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea, will play against JLingz Esports, which is owned by his former teammate and current Nottingham Forest winger Jesse Lingard.