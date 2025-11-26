DarkZero Esports sign Rival ahead of North America's Regional Finals

DarkZero Esports have signed the former QoR Gaming and Aelix player Rival to complete the roster following the recent departure of Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano. The American is one of the region's most exciting talents and his most important success in Tier 2 came just a few months ago when he won ELEMENT FIVE.

Rival's last appearance as a Tier 2 player happened last weekend when he player for Aelix in the Spoit Contender Series 2025 Finals. The American roster finished in fourth place after back-to-back defeats against European sides Project Zero and Pannuhuone. His debut for DarkZero Esports will come on November 29 when they play against Wildcard in the first round of the Lower Bracket.

DarkZero Esports are in a tough position after underperforming in the second stage of the BLAST R6 2025 season. The American lineup finished in fifth place and missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Munich. Combining both stages, DarkZero Esports currently sit in joint-18th place in the Six Invitational 2026 Global Standings with 200 SI Points.

In other words, the team realistically needs to finish among the best three teams in the Regional Finals in order to still have some hopes of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026 through the Global Standings. If that didn't happen, the Americans would have to fight for the region's last available spot in the Last Chance Qualifier.

