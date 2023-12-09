DarkZero Esports sign Nafe

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

DarkZero Esports have announced the arrival of the former MNM Gaming player Nathan "Nafe" Sharp. Following the signing of Jason "Beaulo" Doty, the British player is DarkZero Esports second addition of the transfer window.

The signings have come after the departures of Jason "Ryce" Ngo and Gaven "Gaveni" Black, as both announcements came shortly after the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

As a player, Nafe has been competing in Rainbow Six Siege since 2019. The British player joined MNM Gaming after the organization sold its roster to Natus Vincere.

After playing for CR4ZY in the Challenger League Season 11, Nafe returned to MNM Gaming. There, the British player won the Challenger League 2020 and was one match away from getting promoted to Europe's top-flight.

In Mar. 2021, Nafe joined Natus Vincere as he represented the organization at the Six Mexico Major and at the Six Invitational 2022. Eventually, the player returned to MNM Gaming in Jan. 2023 to compete at the Six Invitational 2023.

In Year 8, Nafe also competed at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and won the R6 Central Combine Grand Finals.