DarkZero Esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final

DarkZero Esports have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final after taking down FaZe Clan in the second semifinal of the tournament. The North American lineup bounced back from a maximum overtime defeat on Clubhouse with 7-3 and 7-1 victories on Bank and Chalet, respectively.

Match stats: DarkZero Esports 2-1 FaZe Clan

The former Oxygen Esports and Spacestation Gaming player Ethan "Nuers" James was the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.29. However, it's worth mentioning that Nick "njr" Rapier was the best player on Chalet, the final map of the series, with a SiegeGG rating of 2.31 and a KPR of 2.00.

With this win, DarkZero Esports claimed the second and final spot in tomorrow's grand final. They will play against another North American side, Shopify Rebellion. It's a game with plenty of curiosities and storylines, with the biggest one being Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski facing off against his former organization with whom he won his last international championship, the Six Charlotte Major.

Another storyline that's worth mentioning is that the former M80 player and current BLAST R6 Major champion Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo will have a shot at winning a second championship, this time under DarkZero Esports. Similarly, William "Spoit" Löfstedt could win his second Major, four years after winning the Six Berlin Major.