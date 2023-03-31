DarkZero Esports qualify for BLAST Major Copenhagen after defeating beastcoast

Following a tough series against beastcoast, DarkZero Esports have qualified for the BLAST Major Copenhagen. It will be the team's first Major participation since the squad's appearance at the Six Charlotte Major, where they came out as winners.

In the regular phase, DarkZero Esports topped the standings as they ended up in first place with 14 points, the same number as Spacestation Gaming, who finished in second place.

So far, the team's only two defeats in the North America League 2023 came against Oxygen Esports and Soniqs.

It's worth noting that DarkZero Esports have banned Azami in every match played this season so far, which adds up to 10 times.

Meanwhile, their attacking ban has been constantly changing, with Ace, Hibana, and Lion being banned two times each, while Osa, Thermite, Thatcher, and Ying complete the list.

Against them, teams have mostly banned Solis, canceling the Colombian operator in seven maps out of the 10 DarkZero Esports have featured in. Precisely, beastcoast didn't ban Solis in their regulation phase game against the purple squad but did it in every map of their BO3 series.

Earlier on, M80 had clinched a spot for the BLAST Major Copenhagen following a very one-sided victory against Spacestation Gaming.

On Apr. 5, DarkZero Esports will face M80 to determine which team will go straight to the BLAST Major Copenhagen Phase 2 and who will start from the Phase 1. Just before them, Spacestation Gaming and beastcoast will face off to know who will clinch North America's third spot at the BLAST Major Copenhagen.