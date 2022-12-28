DarkZero Esports announce Skys return, sign Gaveni from Reality TV

DarkZero Esports have announced the return of Alexander "Skys" Magor to the squad, who was only planned to be a Stage 3 substitute forr Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis, who had stepped away to take an "extended break" for "personal reasons".

To round up the roster that will compete at the Six Invitational 2023, DarkZero Esports have signed former Reality TV player Gaveni. Reality TV's roster was formed in Stage 2 and has been steadily climbing in stature since then. After a third place finish in the Challenger League in Stage 2, it finished in first place in Stage 3.

Gaveni was the second-best rated player in the NA CL Stage 3, with his team winning the Finals against Arial Rise 3-1. He was the best player in the game, with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.17.

Reality TV will be competing in the NA Six Invitational Closed Qualifier next month and will face Spacestation Gaming in the first match of the bracket. Now, however, it will have to find a new player before the tournament begins.

While Skys has already played for DarkZero Esports before, Gaveni's debut will be on the big stage, the Six Invitational 2023. Many hopes will be on his shoulders, as the North American team is looking forward to getting back to the top after winning the Six Charlotte Major.