DarkZero Esports and Panbazou part ways as player decides to take a step back from competitive play

DarkZero Esports have unveiled Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano's decision to part ways with the purple esports organization. The 23-year-old revealed that he has chosen to "prioritize myself" as "competing has taken its toll and I refused to force myself to play."

The American player made his initial steps in North America's scene in the NAL 2021 Challenger Season where he played for LiViD Gaming.

Shortly after, he played for Karn & Co at the NSG May Monthly, an online competition primarily for Tier 2 players but which also included top flight players. Back then, the Karn & Co squad also included his soon-to-be DarkZero Esports teammates Nick "njr" Rapier and Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis, as well as future two-time BLAST R6 Major champion Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff.

In June 2021, DarkZero Esports announced the signing of Panbazou. Since then, the American player became one of the best in North America's top flight, participating in multiple international events including four back-to-back Six Invitational editions as well as seven Majors and two Esports World Cups. Undoubtedly, his best result for the team was winning the Six Charlotte Major in May 2022.

After over four years in the scene, Panbazou has now taken the decision to step back from Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene. This means that DarkZero Esports will have to make at least one change ahead of the BLAST R6 2025 North America League Regional Finals, which will kick off on November 28. The team's first match will be against the BLAST R6 Major Munich Top 4 side Wildcard.

