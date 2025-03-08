DarkZero Esports part ways with Kobelax

DarkZero Esports have taken the decision to part ways with Elian "Kobelax" Rodríguez. The announcement has come two days after Jason "Beaulo" Doty's retirement from Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene.

The ELEMENT TWO and ELEMENT THREE champion joined the purple roster in August 2024 shortly after the team's performance in the Esports World Cup 2024 to replace Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski, who joined Soniqs.

In his first stage as a DarkZero Esports player, Kobelax helped his team to finish in second place in the North America League 2024 Stage 2. Unfortunately for the squad, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester semifinalists only won one game in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal as they got knocked out following defeats against Team Falcons, Elevate, and Spacestation Gaming.

The Dominican's last performance for DarkZero Esports came in the Six Invitational 2025. After a third-place finish in the group stage, the Americans' 0-2 defeat against FURIA Esports saw them falling to the Lower Bracket Round 2. There, the purple roster was knocked out of the competition following a 1-2 defeat against Team Falcons.

In terms of individual performances, here are Kobelax's SiegeGG ratings in every competition he played for DarkZero Esports:

North America League 2024 Stage 2: 0.91

BLAST R6 Major Montreal: 0.91

Six Invitational 2025: 0.80

Following Beaulo and Kobelax's departures from DarkZero Esports, the team currently has three confirmed players in Nick "njr" Rapier, Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano, and Nathan "Nafe" Sharp. We expect the team to unveil their replacements in the upcoming days.

