CYCLOPS athlete gaming signs Arcully as Gatorada replacement

CYCLOPS athlete gaming today announced the signing of Crest Gaming player Takashi "Arcully" Ono as a replacement for Hideki "Gatorada" Nishida.

This marks the first new player for CAG in over three years and follows the expiry of Gatorada's contract two weeks ago. Now, the team will head to the Six Invitational 2023 next month with their new player after having achieved qualification on the third day of the Jönköping Major.

CAG coach Fumiya "Fuji3" Fujisaki had addressed CAG's reluctance to change their roster prior to the Jönköping Major in an interview with SiegeGG, stating that "potential roster changes" were in the offing "depending on the result of this Major and the Invitational".

Arcully was in fine form for Crest Gaming in the Japan League Season 3, finishing it with the 11th-highest SiegeGG Rating in the league while primarily playing Ash and Melusi. His 1.09 figure was slightly better than Gatorada's 1.02 Rating, which was primarily achieved on Dokkaebi and Jaeger.

He was consistent throughout the 2022 season, too, with 1.14 and 1.10 SiegeGG Ratings in Seasons 1 and 2 of the Japan League.

He will debut at this level next month at the Six Invitational 2023 in Montreal, Canada.