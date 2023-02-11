CYCLOPS athlete gaming become third and final APAC team eliminated at Six Invitational 2023

CYCLOPS athlete gaming have become the third and final APAC team eliminated at the Six Invitational 2023. They follow Dire Wolves and Elevate, who were eliminated in preceding matches today.

Their exit from the world championship event comes after they slid to a 0-2 defeat to Oxygen Esports today. As a result, they will be unable to place higher than fifth with no games left tomorrow on the final day of the group stage.

CAG started their campaign off in the best possible fashion, defying expectations by taking down Jönköping Major champions Team BDS 2-1 on the opening day. However, they failed to have much impact afterwards, losing 1-2 to LOS oNe and 0-2 to Astralis.

The Japanese team made their first roster change in over three years prior to the event, signing Takashi "Arcully" Ono as a replacement for Hideki "Gatorada" Nishida. However, it was not enough to secure a maiden playoff appearance at their seventh international appearance.

CAG's elimination marks the end of a dismal event for APAC, who only had three representatives at the Invitational and saw them all eliminated on the same day.