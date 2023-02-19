Copenhagen and USA Majors planned for 2023 Siege esports season

Ubisoft today announced that Copenhagen, Denmark, and the USA will be the host locations for the two Six Majors planned in the 2023 competitive season.

This follows their Dec. 2022 announcement of the new competitive format with nine regions, two Majors per year, and the introduction of BLAST as a tournament organizer.

Copenhagen in May, USA in November

The Copenhagen Major will be in celebration of the "multi-year" BLAST partnership with Rainbow Six esports, with BLAST based in Denmark. It will be held in May 2023 and will be the first international Rainbow Six event in the country.

Meanwhile, the November Major will be held in the USA -- though the city is yet to be announced. This follows the Raleigh Major in 2019, the Charlotte Major in 2022, and three Minors in 2018 and 2019.

Six Invitational 2024

Following both Majors, the Six Invitational 2024 will be heading to Brazil for the first time ever. This will mark the first event in the Siege-crazy country after over four years.