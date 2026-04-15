The CN League 2026 Kickoff Group Stage has come to an end today following the conclusion of the last four playdays of the tournament’s initial phase.

Just like in the NAL, the SAL, and the EML, the CNL’s group stage had its ten teams divided into two groups. The playoffs, however, will be slightly different to the ones seen in the three leagues mentioned; in China, the best eight teams in the group stage are put in the Upper Bracket.

Here’s a look at what we have learned from the CN League 2026 Kickoff Group Stage:

All Gamers, EDward Gaming, and 4AM are the big favorites to qualify for Salt Lake City ahead of the playoffs

The first-ever stage of professional Rainbow Six Siege in China isn’t over yet, but we finally have a decent picture of what the best rosters in the region are right now.

Before the competition began, All Gamers was already seen as the strongest side in the league. After winning the GVC Series 2025, the squad was one win away from qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026. However, other than All Gamers, and maybe Four Angry Men (4AM) people started following the Chinese scene pretty much blinded.

As expected, All Gamers have kept up with the expectations after winning their four group stage matches with a round difference of +17. Led by the former Elevate player Chow “Mcie” Pak-him, and coached by the former Fnatic and Oxygen Esports coach Théo “Phenomene” Hentgen, All Gamers are not only favorites to be in Salt Lake City but also to win the CN League 2026 Kickoff.

The two other teams that are worth mentioning as title-candidates are EDward Gaming and 4AM. Both teams topped the standings of Group B, with EDward Gaming taking the group’s top seed thanks to their overtime win against 4AM in what was the team’s first top flight match in China.

For those unaware, both EDward Gaming and 4AM have players and staff with international experience. The first include the former Fnatic, Bleed Esports, Giants Gaming, Invictus Gaming, and Aerowolf player, among others, Patrick “MentalistC” Fan, as well as the former Bleed Esports coach Liu “Nado” Zhenyu. It’s also worth mentioning Yang “BottomLove” Yuhao, who had previously competed for All Gamers.

Meanwhile, 4AM’s roster includes the former PSG Talon player Park “Gotti” Geon-Woo as well as the former MNM Gaming, Team Falcons, and Shifters coach Loïc “Eden” Sennepin.

Logically, international experience as well as players with well-proven professional careers can drastically elevate the potential of a team, especially in a region that is making its first steps in Rainbow Six Siege’s top flight circuit.

Tight competition for China's fourth spot

While technically no team has already secured any of the spots available to compete in Salt Lake City, the previously three mentioned teams are the big favorites to claim the first three seeds. However, the competition for China's fourth spot seems to be extremely tight.

As of now, the favorites to follow All Gamers, EDward Gaming, and 4AM to Salt Lake City are Group A's second-placed KINGZERO eSports, who were the third-best team in last year's GVC Series 2025. Coached by the Mexican coach Rodrigo "Physicz" Flores, who was Six Karma's coach at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, KINGZERO eSports also includes three former Asia League players in Au "Sunset" Iok-hang, Kok "KzB" Lok-hin, and Ting "MomoRiNs" Chun Ho. Therefore, their experience in the circuit and results in China's top flight make them solid candidates to be in Salt Lake City.

However, One Coin, which includes ENTERPRISE Esports' former coach Kim "MinGoran" Min-geun as well as 9z Team's former coach Caio "AKg" Suyama, or TYLOO have also produced some good enough performances in the last few days. Any of the three are likely to follow All Gamers, EDward Gaming, and 4AM to Salt Lake City.

Titan Esports Club and Leviatán Soul eliminated after four matches

Titan Esports Club and Leviatán Soul were the first two eliminated teams from the CN League 2026 Kickoff after finishing at the bottom of their respective groups.

Titan Esports Club could only secure one point as they pushed KINGZERO eSports to overtime on Nighthaven Labs in what was their second match in the competition. The rest of Titan Esports Club's defeats were pretty close, losing 5-7 to MyQueen and 4-7 to All Gamers and One Coin.

Meanwhile, Leviatán Soul delivered what will be remembered as one of the worst performances in Rainbow Six Siege’s professional scene: the Latin American powerhouse only won one round after losing their first three games by 0-7 scores. Their final match in the group stage was a 1-7 defeat against EDward Gaming.