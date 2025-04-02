Cloud9 reveal Rainbow Six Siege roster for 2025 season

Almost two months after Ubisoft confirmed Cloud9's return to Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene, the North American esports organization has finally unveiled its team for the 2025 season.

Cloud9's roster will include a mix of five North American players, all of them with previous experience in the region's top flight.

Without a doubt, the most experienced player in the lineup is Mitch "Dream" Malson. The 26-year-old is mainly known for his two-year career in Oxygen Esports, as he was part of the roster that reached the Six Charlotte Major semifinals and finished in third place of the Six Invitational 2023. The American's most recent performance was a fourth-place finish at the Six Invitational 2025 for Unwanted.

The team includes two more players who competed at the Six Invitational 2025, these being Jaidan "Packer" Franz and Elian "Kobelax" Rodríguez, who represented M80 and DarkZero Esports, respectively. Last but not least, the former Luminosity Gaming player George "Silent" Hernández and Jesse "Gity" Auger close the roster.

It's worth mentioning that Packer and Gity were part of Mkers and CL4L in 2024 as they competed together in North America's Tier 2 as well as the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after winning the region's Last Chance Qualifier.

As announced by Cloud9, the roster will be coached by Forrest "Mossy" Perkett and Charles "Vivid" Stahelek, who had been part of Luminosity Gaming's staff team in the 2024 season and joined Cloud9 when the esports organization formed a partnership with Beastcoast.

