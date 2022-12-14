Clash of the Nations: Team Australia, Thailand, Singapore, and Korea to fight on Dec. 17 to raise funds for CureCancer

APAC is set to play host to a charity tournament on Dec. 17, in a bid to raise money for cancer research through the charitable non-profit CureCancer. The organization has raised $87 million throughout its history and has used that to fund 540 research grants across 55 years.

Viewers can donate to the cause through Tiltify, with various rewards on offer as the total grows, and watch the games on the REKTgn Twitch channel.

Teams

Four APAC countries will be playing the Clash of the Nations in what is essentially an APAC-only "Siege World Cup". Multiple active and retired pro players will be participating, with the quality of play likely to be at a high level as a result.

Thailand

Team Thailand is comprised of what was essentially the Six Invitational 2022 Elevate team, but with FURY captain Sillapakorn "Lycolis" Dokmaikhaw effectively replacing Siwa "Nerix" Kaewtossapone.

Singapore

Team Singapore sees a return of the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals Aerowolf roster, though with Jordan "Jrdn" Cheng playing instead of Adrian "Ysaera" Wui.

Australia

Team Australia, meanwhile, is a combination of the now-disbanded Chiefs ESC roster and the Knights core.

Korea

Rounding out the four teams is Team Korea, which has two players from SANDBOX Gaming, their coach, and two players from Talon Esports.

Format and Schedule

The tournament will feature a double-elimination bracket, with BO1 matches that culminate in a BO3 grand-final.

Match Format Time (AEDT/UTC+11) Australia vs Singapore BO1 3:00 PM Thailand vs Korea BO1 4:15 PM Upper Bracket Final BO1 5:30 PM Lower Bracket Round 1 BO1 6:45 PM Lower Bracket Final BO1 8:00 PM Grand-Final BO3 9:15 PM

Broadcast Team

APAC South casters James "Devmarta" Stewart, Michael "Guzz" Gurrie, and Mandy "Daughter" Powers will be casting the event, alongside Operation League and Oceanic Championship caster Kai "Proto" Brookes.

The event will also feature multiple guests across the day, including former Chiefs ESC player Raine "Dgtl" Wright -- who is also playing for Team Australia -- and former ORDER player Erik "Nikoh" Ahrenfeld.

Catch all the games on the REKTgn Twitch channel from 3 PM AEDT (UTC+11) on Dec. 17.