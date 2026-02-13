China added as new region in Rainbow Six Siege’s esports ecosystem

During the Six Invitational 2026, shortly after Fluxo W7M’s victory against FURIA, Rainbow Six Siege China’s producer Jiasheng Liang revealed the addition of China to Rainbow Six Siege’s esports ecosystem.

In Year 10, Chinese teams had their first opportunity to shine as the country celebrated the GVC Pioneer Series. The league included eight teams and it was eventually won by the Chinese esports powerhouse All Gamers—which ended up being one win away from qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026.

Now, the Chinese region is making a step further as it has been integrated into Rainbow Six Siege’s esports ecosystem. The Year 11 league will include 10 teams and will offer teams access to both BLAST R6 Majors and the Six Invitational 2027. Further details have to be unveiled.

Additionally, in Year 11 China’s top flight will also be added to the R6 Share Program. Again, further details have yet to be revealed about this addition.