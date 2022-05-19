Charlotte Major playoffs bracket revealed

The Six Charlotte Major group stage is now over and the single-elimination playoffs bracket has been revealed.

In the quarter-finals, Team Liquid and G2 Esports will take each other on in the top-half of the bracket, alongside DarkZero Esports and Team oNe. Astralis and XSET will also clash, while Oxygen Esports and Team BDS will duke it out in the fourth quarter-final.

The playoffs will feature BO3 games in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, while there will be a BO5 grand final with unlimited overtime to close the event out.

The playoffs will begin on Friday, May 20 with the quarter-finals, before the semi-finals on May 21 and the grand final on May 22. The final day will also feature a reveal panel for the upcoming Rainbow Six content drop for Year 7 Season 2, titled Operation Vector Glare.