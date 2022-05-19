Skip navigation (Press enter)
Charlotte Major playoffs bracket revealed

The draw was conducted at the end of the group stage.

The Six Charlotte Major group stage is now over and the single-elimination playoffs bracket has been revealed.

In the quarter-finals, Team Liquid and G2 Esports will take each other on in the top-half of the bracket, alongside DarkZero Esports and Team oNe. Astralis and XSET will also clash, while Oxygen Esports and Team BDS will duke it out in the fourth quarter-final.

The playoffs will feature BO3 games in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, while there will be a BO5 grand final with unlimited overtime to close the event out.

The playoffs will begin on Friday, May 20 with the quarter-finals, before the semi-finals on May 21 and the grand final on May 22. The final day will also feature a reveal panel for the upcoming Rainbow Six content drop for Year 7 Season 2, titled Operation Vector Glare.

