BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 1 bracket unveiled

Only two days after Black Dragons and ALPHA Team took the final two spots to compete at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, Ubisoft unveiled the bracket for the initial phase of the tournament: the play-in stage.

Between November 7 and November 8, Montreal's Phase 1 will see eight teams competing to move to the tournament's Swiss Stage. Only the best four teams from the play-in stage will be allowed to compete in the second phase of the tournament.

All of the matches played in the play-in stage will be to the best of three maps. The teams that win two games will advance to the Swiss Stage. Let's have a look at the clashes that will take place in Montreal's Phase 1:

Black Dragons and CL4L will meet in what will arguably be the most interesting duel of the day. While Black Dragons is making its international return to Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene after a two-year absence, the Tier 2 roster coached by Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo will play its first international match after defeating Cloud9 Beastcoast, Wildcard, and Oxygen Esports in North America's Last Chance Qualifier.

The winner of the match will play against the winner of the series between G2 Esports and CAG Osaka. If the European powerhouse and the Brazilian side win their respective clashes, we will see the former Black Dragons player Roberto "Loira" Camargo facing his ex-teammates five months after joining the samurai roster.

Meanwhile, the other side of the bracket could have an interesting outcome as it includes ALPHA Team, Team Falcons, Chiefs, and FearX. The South American lineup will play against the green roster, while the Australians will meet the South Korean squad. The winner of this side of the bracket will qualify for the Swiss Stage and keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2025 through the Global Standings.