Can you change the language in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege is a worldwide video game which is why the game can be translated.

Although it doesn't impact the player's performance, a huge number of people from non-English speaking countries change their language to English to learn the original callouts and maps. Other people swap the language for one they want to learn, making video games an excellent part of the process.

Regardless of your reason, changing the language can be very useful. However, people sometimes struggle to find the changing language option.

How to change Rainbow Six Siege's language

Don't worry, it's very easy! To change the language of Rainbow Six Siege you just have to go to Options, move to Audio, and there you have it.

You can change the Spoken Language, which is the language that operators will speak, and the Menu and Subtitles Language, which is what language will be displayed in your menu bar as well as the subtitles that pop up when operators speak.

If you are not a fan of subtitles, you can always turn them off. To do that, check the third option, and choose Off. Once you do that, the subtitles will disappear. If you want them back, you just have to head to the same place again and choose On.

Don't forget to click on Apply once you have made your changes!

In what languages can I play Rainbow Six Siege?

As of now, Rainbow Six Siege can be played in a wide variety of languages. The list includes the following:

English

French

Spanish

Deutsch

Italian

Simplified Chinese

Korean

Russian

Latinamerican Spanish

Brazilian Portuguese

Traditional Chinese

Polish

Dutch

Arabic

Cestina

Turkish

Hebrew

It is up to you to choose how you want to experience Rainbow Six Siege. Go ahead, explore, and win!