If you love video games, especially FPS titles, we're sure you have already heard about Helldivers 2. Sony has started the year on the right foot as the gaming community has been left open-mouthed by Arrowhead Game Studios' work.

However, some people have questions regarding where they can play Helldivers 2. Is it a PlayStation-exclusive game? Can I play Helldivers 2 on XBOX? All of these questions will be answered in the following lines!

Can I play Helldivers 2 on PC?

Yes, you can play Helldivers 2 on PC. Nowadays, Sony's successful title can be played on PC and PlayStation 5.

Read more: Helldivers 2 Requirements

So far, Helldivers 2 has been extremely successful. Players can easily compete with and against other players in the community as the game has a crossover system between PC and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, XBOX One users can't enjoy Helldivers 2 as of yet.

How to download Helldivers 2 on PC?

Helldivers 2 can be easily installed on PC. Follow the next steps to successfully download the game on Steam!

Open Steam. Go to Steam's shop section. Type Helldivers 2 on the search bar or click here. Purchase the game and follow the installation steps!

How much does Helldivers 2 cost?

If you want to play Helldivers 2 on PC, you will first have to purchase the game. You can find Helldivers 2 on Steam for 39,99€. The same price applies to PlayStation 5 users.

Despite Helldivers 2's price, the game has gathered a massive community of players already. According to Steam Charts, the game averaged 274,304.4 players in February 2024 and 264,965.0 in March 2024. Additionally, the game's all-team peak was 458,204 players. Impressive!