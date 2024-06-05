How to get Call of Duty Fallout skins

On the hunt for the Call of Duty Fallout skins and how to get them? This guide has all the intel.

In recent years, the Call of Duty franchise has joined forces with numerous famous faces from the world of TV, movies, other video games, and even sporting icons. In Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, the shooter series is teaming up with Fallout to equip Task Force 141 with some unique cosmetics on top of Gundam skins.

With that said, find all there is to know about the Call of Duty Fallout skins in this guide packed with information on the collaboration.

Call of Duty Fallout skins release date estimate

With the Gundam event taking place from June 5th, we expect the Call of Duty Fallout skins to arrive afterwards making Season 4 Reloaded an early estimate.

Once Activision shares more information on the crossover, we'll update the guide with an exact release date. In the meantime, the video below showcases the Vault 141 bundle.

Call of Duty Fallout bundle price

Like most premium Call of Duty bundles, the Call of Duty Fallout bundle is likely to follow the same pricing pattern. To get the skins, players will have to fork out 2400 COD Points to add the skins and the cosmetics to their inventories.

Call of Duty Fallout bundle items

Below is a full list of items that are available as part of the Call of Duty Tracer Pack: Fallot Vault Dweller bundle:

Vault 141 Price Operator skin

Vault 141 Ghost Operator skin

Vault 141 Soap Operator skin

Vault 141 Gaz Operator skin

Vault-Tec Approved weapon blueprint

Atomic Disintegrator weapon blueprint

You're Special decal

Let's Do This! weapon charm

Fatman weapon charm

Restoring Democracy loading screen

Sanctuary Hills loading screen

Wasteland Workshop calling card

Vault 141 loading screen

Nuka-Cola loading screen

Please Stand By loading screen

That's all there is to know about the Call of Duty Fallout skins and how to get them. For more Call of Duty, check out our Black Ops 6 pre-order guide showcasing each edition of the game along with our Black Ops 6 Direct guide containing all the intel on the reveal.