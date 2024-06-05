How to get Call of Duty Fallout skins

On the hunt for the Call of Duty Fallout skins and how to get them? This guide has all the intel.
In recent years, the Call of Duty franchise has joined forces with numerous famous faces from the world of TV, movies, other video games, and even sporting icons. In Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, the shooter series is teaming up with Fallout to equip Task Force 141 with some unique cosmetics on top of Gundam skins.
With that said, find all there is to know about the Call of Duty Fallout skins in this guide packed with information on the collaboration.
Call of Duty Fallout skins release date estimate
With the Gundam event taking place from June 5th, we expect the Call of Duty Fallout skins to arrive afterwards making Season 4 Reloaded an early estimate.
Once Activision shares more information on the crossover, we'll update the guide with an exact release date. In the meantime, the video below showcases the Vault 141 bundle.
Call of Duty Fallout bundle price
Like most premium Call of Duty bundles, the Call of Duty Fallout bundle is likely to follow the same pricing pattern. To get the skins, players will have to fork out 2400 COD Points to add the skins and the cosmetics to their inventories.
Call of Duty Fallout bundle items
Below is a full list of items that are available as part of the Call of Duty Tracer Pack: Fallot Vault Dweller bundle:
- Vault 141 Price Operator skin
- Vault 141 Ghost Operator skin
- Vault 141 Soap Operator skin
- Vault 141 Gaz Operator skin
- Vault-Tec Approved weapon blueprint
- Atomic Disintegrator weapon blueprint
- You're Special decal
- Let's Do This! weapon charm
- Fatman weapon charm
- Restoring Democracy loading screen
- Sanctuary Hills loading screen
- Wasteland Workshop calling card
- Vault 141 loading screen
- Nuka-Cola loading screen
- Please Stand By loading screen
That's all there is to know about the Call of Duty Fallout skins and how to get them. For more Call of Duty, check out our Black Ops 6 pre-order guide showcasing each edition of the game along with our Black Ops 6 Direct guide containing all the intel on the reveal.