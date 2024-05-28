Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the next installment in the yearly franchise from Activision and some might be wondering if the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

This question has been on people's minds ever since Microsoft completed the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard since this will be the first game under the Xbox umbrella. Several rumors and reports have talked about it and after all that, we finally have a definitive answer.

Is Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is indeed coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. The news was confirmed after the live-action reveal trailer was released on the game's social media platforms.

The title, developed by Treyarch Studios and Raven Software, will be available to all users on launch day. Previous reports suggested that Microsoft was considering raising the subscription's price to avoid any big revenue losses, but we now know this won't happen now that the news is finally out.

We still don't know if the game will be available through the Xbox Cloud Service, but both PC and console users will be able to download and play it.

Is Black Ops 6 Xbox exclusive?

No, Black Ops 6 is not exclusive to Xbox despite it appearing on Game Pass. 2024's Call of Duty will also be released on PlayStation and PC during its usual Q4 window.

A sticking point of Microsoft acquiring Activision was the threat of Call of Duty becoming exclusive to the Xbox platform but with Microsoft scoring deals with the likes of Nintendo and Sony, Black Ops 6 will still be available for millions of players looking forward to another annual release.

Black Ops 6 expected release date

If leaks are to be believed, Black Ops 6 will launch in late October of 2024 which is similar to other Black Ops titles that launched at the same time of year. Treyarch's sixth installment of the Black Ops series is expected to feature a single-player campaign set in the Gulf War along with a new multiplayer and zombies offering.

With one Call of Duty arriving on Game Pass, it's only a matter before the others join it, giving players an excellent opportunity to play the entire franchise from start to finish.

Stay tuned to our site for all the latest Call of Duty coverage as we build up to the launch of COD 2024 and the remaining seasons of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.