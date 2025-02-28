CAG Osaka part ways with Sironeko

CAG Osaka have announced the team's decision to part ways with Sho "Sironeko" Endo. The Japanese player had joined the team one year ago from Crest Gaming Lst, with whom he made his international debut at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Under the Cyclops, the 21-year-old featured in the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. However, the roster's best result came at the Six Invitational 2025 as CAG Osaka finished in 9th - 12th place.

Despite the team's performance in Boston, Massachusetts, the Japanese have decided to make at least one roster change. Unfortunately, Sironeko's replacement hasn't been confirmed yet.

Considering that CAG Osaka will compete in Rio de Janeiro's Reload, the Japanese esports organization will have to unveil the team's new fifth player before May 8.

