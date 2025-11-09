CAG Osaka become first team to get knocked out of BLAST R6 Major Munich

CAG Osaka have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Munich after a 0-2 defeat against FURIA. The game has taken place six months after both rosters met at the RE:L0:AD grand finals, which ended in a 3-0 win for the Black Panthers.

Both teams had a harsh start to the competition with back-to-back defeats in BO1 series. In the Japanese’s case, the Cyclops lost to FaZe Clan and G2 Esports after 5-7 scores. Meanwhile, FURIA was put in this situation after awkward defeats against Dplus and Shopify Rebellion.

Although FURIA won both maps, taking down CAG Osaka wasn’t by any means an easy task. First, the Brazilians had to complete a comeback on Clubhouse to take CAG Osaka’s map pick. After that, the path to survival became easier for FURIA as they took down CAG Osaka following a 7-2 win on Lair.

The best player of the match was FURIA's IGL Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia, who finished the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.34. Meanwhile, CAG Osaka's best player was Takashi "Arcully" Ono with a SiegeGG rating of 1.38. He was the Japanese's only player with a positive rating, as he finished with a K-D of 27-16 (+11).

FURIA's next rival at the BLAST R6 Major Munich will be revealed later today. They will play against any of the other rosters with 1-2 records left in the competition, except for Shopify Rebellion and Dplus, who faced off against the Black Panthers on Day 1.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.