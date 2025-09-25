CAG Osaka and Dplus qualify for APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier after wins against PSG Talon and BNK FEARX

CAG Osaka and Dplus have become the two first sides to qualify for the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier after beating PSG Talon and BNK FEARX, respectively.

Surprisingly enough, both games were extremely one-sided as the Cyclops only lost six rounds against PSG Talon while the Brazilian roster of Dplus only lost four rounds against their South Korean archenemies.

On Sunday, September 28, CAG Osaka and Dplus will meet in the APAC North 2025 Stage 2 Upper Bracket Final as the winner will clinch 150 SI Points. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the Lower Bracket Final, where they will have a second shot at reaching the region's grand final.

The APAC North 2025 Stage 2 Lower Bracket now includes the South Korean sides of PSG Talon and BNK FEARX as well as the Japanese rosters of SCARZ and ENTER FORCE.36. The matches will be played on September 28 right before the clash between CAG Osaka and Dplus. Finally, on Monday, September 29 the Lower Bracket Final and the grand final will take place.

