Brazilian Women’s Circuit starts Monday with Brazil Cup qualification on the line

The Circuito Femino will return once again for its 2022 Season on March 21st with an altered format from last year.

In each of the year’s five stages eight teams will compete for a R$40,000 prize pool (approximately $8,000). As well as this, the top four will qualify for the next stage of the competition while the stage winner qualifies for the subsequent Brazil Cup competition.

The Brazil Cup is a tournament that takes place following each BR6 League stage. Here the seventh to 10th placed BR6 teams as well the top tier-two teams compete for a further R$100,000 (approximately $19,400). This is therefore the main tier-two tournament in Brazil during stages one and two.

This means this will be the very first time a women’s team has competed at this level of play.

While women’s tournaments have been run across all four regions in the last few years, no women’s team has been able to qualify for a Challenger League-tier event. The lone prior time a tier-two tournament invite was on offer for a women's tournament was at the DreamHack Rio event which was eventually canceled.

Previously, the Brazilian women’s yearly title has been won by the organizations of Fontt, Black Dragons, FURY, and Red Wolf Esports, all but the last of which have also had pro-tier men’s rosters.

This year the main competitors for the title will be “Nobody Hires”, INTZ's women's team, the Parabellum Esports women’s team which finished the 2021 Season in joint third, as well as Black Dragons e-Sports Female roster after the organization were runners-up during both the 2021 and 2020 Finals, and won the 2019 tournament.

This announcement continues what has been a very good few weeks for the women's scene in Rainbow Six Siege. Lauren "Goddess" Williams became the Soniqs’ head coach, Emma "Marmalade" Peterson was signed by Mirage, Thanya "Tany" Beltran was signed by Kingdom Gaming in the Mexican League, and Jessica "JessGOAT" Bolden was signed as a content creator for Talon Esports. The XP Women’s League in Australia also started earlier this week.