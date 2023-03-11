Brazil League 2023 Preview: Everything You Need To Know

Today, the Brazil League will kick off. Here's everything you need to know about Brazil's new top-flight.

Groups

The 10 teams in the league have been divided into two groups of five rosters. Here's our rundown heading into the start of the season.

Group A

#flag@20:br Black Dragons - Patoxy, Bassetto, ion, live, stemp, freezao (Coach), thug (Analyst)

#flag@20:br MIBR - Faallz, reduct, LuKid, Nyjil, Peres, Dark (Coach)

#flag@20:br TropiCaos - PpWs, yektz, Neskin, Levy, Stk, Vittzzz (Coach), Hellraiser (Analyst)

#flag@20:br LFO - cameram4n, Fntzy, Rappz, Swag, Daffodil, Kizi (Coach), Pandex (Analyst)

#flag@20:br w7m esports - HerdsZ, Kheyze, Jv92, FelipoX, nade, Abreu (Coach), igoorctg (Coach)

Following w7m esports' 2022 season, the roster will try to demonstrate that they aren't a one-season wonder. The two new players on the team, Felipe "nade" Ferreira and Felipe "FelipoX" de Lucia, will face their former teammates at some point in the season.

Nostalgia will hit FelipoX first, as the bulls' initial game of the season will be against MIBR. The Brazilian powerhouse heads to the new season with the signings of Vitor "Peres" Peres and Caetano "Nyjil" Curbello, the team's first move within the active roster since Mar. 2021.

Making changes was a must for MIBR. Since the team's two back-to-back top-four finishes at the Six Invitational, the Brazilians were unable to get near to international competition as they finished in seventh place in the Brasileirao.

Nyjil won't be the only exciting prospect making a top-flight debut in Group A, as Black Dragons have signed the former Electrify Steel Gaming player of stemp. Despite losing the Série B Finals against Magic Squad, stemp was the highest-rated player in the grand finals with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.32.

Stemp won't be Black Dragons' only new incorporation as Vínicius "live" Santos is making his return to the Brazilian organization after competing for 00 Nation last season.

Two more top-flight debutants in Group A can be found in LFO, Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol's organization-less roster. Daffodil, who was FURIA Esports' sixth player in 2022, and Swag, who got a SiegeGG Rating of 1.18 in last year's Série B, will be in the Brazil League.

Meanwhile, the roster will be completed by Diogo "Fntzy" Lima and Enzo "Rappz" Aziz, former players for FURIA Esports and MIBR, respectively.

TropiCaos, who will not play on the first day of competition, are the final team in Group A.

Although we are used to seeing the team flirting with the standings' bottom zone, the roster has added experience and skill with the signings of the former Six Mexico Major champions of Juliano "Levy" Andrade and Caio "Neskin" Szazi. Willian "Stk" Costa, who represented FURIA Esports last year, completes the roster.

Group B

#flag@20:br Team Liquid - Lagonis, Paluh, NESKWGA, resetz, volpz, hugzord (Coach)

#flag@20:br FaZe Clan - Cyber, soulz1, VITAKING, Ramalho (Head Coach)

#flag@20:br LOS oNe - Dotz, Dash, Maia, rhZ, L0BIN, Norris (Coach)

#flag@20:br Ninjas in Pyjamas - Psycho, Muzi, pino, Kamikaze, Wizard, TchubZ (Coach)

#flag@20:br Magic Squad - Hatez, Hornetao, GdNN1, R4re, Gomess, rickz (Coach), dAn (Analyst)

After poor performances at the Six Invitational 2023, Team Liquid and FaZe Clan approach the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege after making changes to their squads.

Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes, who made his professional debut last season with w7m esports, signed for the blue cavalry after his performances throughout Year 7. Recently, SiegeGG named volpz as the eighth-best player of the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, FaZe parted ways with Leonardo "Astro" Luis and José "Bullet1" Victor as Eduardo "KDS" Chiste and Thiago "Handy" Ferreira joined the roster. Considering that Victor "VITAKING" Augusto joined right before the Six Invitational 2023, FaZe Clan have now made three roster changes in the last 40 days. It will be very interesting to see how the new lineup will adapt to the game and create its own play style.

Although Team Liquid and FaZe Clan will possibly be the favorites to top the standings in Group B, we can't ignore LOS oNe. The Brazilians lost to Astralis and were sent home early from the lower bracket. Nevertheless, the team showed great strength despite the lack of experience.

Another big question mark in Group B is Ninjas in Pyjamas, who come off a very poor season. The Swedish brand have added the former Team oNe coach Arthur "TchubZ" Figueira and the former TropiCaos player Raul "kondz" Romão. With them in the team, the fans expect the ninjas to return to international competition.

Finally, Magic Squad will make their top-flight debut after winning the Série B. Despite their most recent championsip, the organization has already gone through three roster changes.

First, Gleidson "GdNN1" Nunes joined the team for the LATAM SI 2023 Closed Qualifiers. Later on, Gomess and the former FURIA Esports player Rennan "R4re" Vitor completed the team.

Format and Schedule

The Brazil League will begin today, Mar. 11. The group stage will last until Mar. 26. All of the games will be BO1.

Then, the BR League Deciders will begin. All of the games here and onwards will be BO3.

The winners of Group A and Group B will move to the semi-finals, while the second and third-best teams in each group will meet in the quarter-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will qualify for the BLAST Copenhagen Major.

Meanwhile, the losers of the semi-finals will play in a different match to qualify for the BLAST Copenhagen Major. The remaining spot will come out from the BR LCQ Major.