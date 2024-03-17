Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 Day 2 Preview: Current world champions face former home, first professional clash between Pino and Semper

Here's everything you need to know about the second match day of the Brazil League 2024!

E1 Sports vs. Keyd Stars

The first encounter of the day will be between E1 Sports and Keyd Stars. Before today, both teams have only met once as the blue roster came out victorious in their Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 clash.

Keyd Stars head to the game as the favorites to take the three points after the purple squad defeated Fluxo by 7-2 on Oregon in what was the most one-sided match of the day. In his professional debut, Gabriel "hatez" Kobuszewski obtained a SiegeGG rating of 2.16 and a KD of 16-2 (+14).

Meanwhile, E1 Sports lost to Black Dragons on Bank in a match where Willian "Stk" da Costa finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 0.27 and a KD of 1-9 (-8).

FURIA Esports vs. w7m esports

Without a doubt, this is the most awaited match of the day. The current world champions and two-time BLAST R6 Major winners will play against their former home. With the Bulls, the now-FURIA Esports players went from fighting to avoid relegation to lifting the most prestigious trophies on the scene.

It will also be the first time we see Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes playing against his former teammates since he moved back to the black and red organization. In his first match of the season, the Brazilian registered a SiegeGG rating of 1.41 and a KD of 12-6 (+6).

Looking at yesterday's results, FURIA Esports had a rock-solid start to the season with a 7-4 victory against MIBR. Meanwhile, w7m esports lost to FaZe Clan by the same score.

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. MIBR

Ninjas in Pyjamas and MIBR has a storyline that not many fans know outside of the teams' home region: the Six Invitational 2021 champion Gabriel "Pino" Fernandes will play against his brother Rafael "Semper" Fernandes in what will be the 18-year-old's second professional match of his professional career.

Ninjas in Pyjamas had a promising start to the season as the Brazilians defeated Team Liquid by 7-5 on Skyscraper. Meanwhile, as we mentioned earlier, MIBR lost to FURIA Esports by 4-7.

Black Dragons vs. Team Liquid

Gabriel "AsK" Santos will face his former teammates at Team Liquid in a match where the Blue Cavalry will be aiming to get their first win of the season.

Unfortunately for the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen grand finalists, the Brazilians lost to Ninjas in Pyjamas in the roster's first official match with Gabriel "Maia" Maia in the squad. The game was arguably the most exciting clash of the day as both rosters obtained two clutches.

Black Dragons, who are currently in second place in the standings following their victory against E1 Sports, have the chance to add what would be an important victory as only the six best teams in the league move to the playoffs.

Fluxo vs. FaZe Clan

Fluxo's first match in the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene wasn't one to remember as the Brazilian powerhouse was run over by Keyd Stars. Unfortunately for Fluxo, the team's next match will be against the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists FaZe Clan.

All eyes will be set on Leonardo "Astro" Luis, as the Brazilian represented FaZe Clan for five years. The 26-year-old represented FaZe Clan at six Six Invitationals and multiple Six Majors.