How has Brazil done at the Six Invitational throughout the years?

Historically, Europe and North America were the leading regions in Rainbow Six Siege. However, the last few seasons have been dominated by Brazil, with teams like w7m esports, FaZe Clan, LOS, and Team Liquid not just doing well internationally but also reaching grand finals.

To understand Brazil's strength, it's also important to know their history in the game, more specifically in Rainbow Six Siege's biggest stage: the Six Invitational.

Six Invitational 2017

Brazil's first team to compete at the Six Invitational was Santos Dexterity, which included Leonardo "Astro" Luis, Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol, Adenauer "Silence" Alvarenga, Guilherme "gohaN" Alf, and Dimas "Panico" Abreu, who ended up competing for sides like FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, Team oNe, among others.

In what was Brazil's first international Rainbow Six Siege performance, Santos Dexterity's 2-1 victory against EURONICS Gaming was followed by a 1-2 defeat against the eventual champions Continuum.

Meanwhile, although Brazil didn't feature in the XBOX Six Invitational 2017, Santos Dexterity was supposed to compete there too. Unfortunately, the team couldn't secure visas in time and were replaced by Supremacy.

Six Invitational 2018

The Six Invitational 2018 was the first edition of the tournament that included teams from Brazil. Four Brazilian rosters competed in Montreal, Canada, including FaZe Clan, Black Dragons, Team Liquid, and YeaH! Gaming.

Technically, Black Dragons was the best Brazilian side in the competition as the roster reached the semifinals. The team topped the standings of Group A with wins against YeaH! Gaming and Supremacy and eventually reached the semifinals following a 2-0 win against Mindfreak, who would later be picked up by Fnatic. The Brazilians' only defeat came against the eventual champions PENTA Sports.

Black Dragons' wasn't the only Brazilian side to survive the group stage as FaZe Clan was knocked out of the tournament after a 1-2 defeat against the eventual grand finalists Evil Geniuses. Before that, the Brazilians had topped the standings of Group D after victories against eiNs and ENCE.

Meanwhile, Team Liquid and YeaH! Gaming finished in third place in their respective groups. While the Blue Cavalry was knocked out following a 1-2 defeat against Mindfeak, YeaH! Gaming's roster was sent back home after a 1-2 loss against Supremacy.

Six Invitational 2019

The Six Invitational 2019 was not one to remember for the Brazilian teams as three out of the region's four teams were eliminated in the group stage. T

Brazil's only representation in the playoffs was Team Liquid. After finishing in second place of Group C after back-to-back 1-2 victories against mantis FPS and Mock-It Esports, the Brazilians were knocked out by the eventual grand finalists Team Empire.

Unfortuantely for the region, the other three teams were knocked out in the group stage as FaZe Clan and Immortals finished in third place in their respective groups while Ninjas in Pyjamas finished at the bottom of the standings of Group D.

Six Invitational 2020

The Six Invitational 2020 started in the worst way possible for the Brazilian fans as three of the four Brazilian rosters were put in the same roster, as Group C included Team Liquid, MIBR, and Ninjas in Pyjamas. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan was in Group A.

Eventually, Group C saw Ninjas in Pyjamas and MIBR moving to the playoffs stage as Team Liquid and Giants Gaming finished in third and fourth place, respectively. In Group A, FaZe Clan bottomed the standings after back-to-back 1-2 defeats against DarkZero Esports and Fnatic.

Shortly after, the Brazilian hopes to lift the hammer seemed to fade away as Ninjas in Pyjamas and MIBR fell to the lower bracket after 0-2 defeats against TSM and Spacestation Gaming, respectively.

Surprisingly enough, Ninjas in Pyjamas took down the Six Invitational 2019 champions G2 Esports after a thrilling 2-0 win. Meanwhile, MIBR was knocked out after a 0-2 defeat against Team BDS.

However, Brazil's last hope unexpectedly kept winning. The ninjas defeated DarkZero Esports, Team BDS, and TSM to reach the Six Invitational grand final, becoming the first Brazilian roster to do so. Unfortunately for the shinobi, Spacestation Gaming defeated them after a thrilling series that ended in a 3-2 win for the North American lineup.

Six Invitational 2021

For the first time Brazil sent six teams to a Six Invitational as the region was represented by Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid, MIBR, FaZe Clan, Team oNe, and FURIA Esports.

The Six Invitational 2021 is a special one for Brazil's history in the game as, for the first time, a Brazilian team lifted the hammer. If that wasn't enough, the best three teams in the tournament were Brazilian, including the champions Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid, and MIBR.

Ninjas in Pyjamas' start to the tournament was slow as the Brazilians finished the group stage with a 4-3 record. However, it's not about the beginning but the end. Eventually, the Brazilians reached the grand finals after victories against Team BDS, FaZe Clan, and MIBR. In the grand final, the Brazilians defeated their fellows Team Liquid with a 3-2 win.

To reach the grand final, Team Liquid had to perform a miraculous lower bracket run as the Blue Cavalry's 0-2 defeat against MIBR put them between a rock and a hard place. However, the team reached the final match of the tournament after wins against Parabellum Esports, Team Empire, FaZe Clan, TSM, and MIBR.

Meanwhile, MIBR was knocked out of the tournament in the lower bracket finals after back-to-back defeats against the eventual grand finalists Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Liquid.

The fourth-best Brazilian team isn't far below the Top 3 as FaZe Clan finished in 5th - 6th place after losing against the eventual grand finalists Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Liquid in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Team oNe and FURIA Esports' Six Invitational debut saw them placing in 9th - 12th place.

Six Invitational 2022

For the second year in a row Brazil was represented with six teams, which curiously enough were Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, MIBR, Team oNe, and FURIA Esports again.

Although the Six Invitational 2022 grand final didn't have any Brazilian roster, something that hadn't happened since February 2019, Brazil's teams still managed to deliver great performances.

The region's best teams were FaZe Clan and MIBR, who finished in third and fourth place, respectively. In fact, it was FaZe Clan who knocked out MIBR of the Six Invitational 2022, while FaZe Clan was sent home by the eventual champions TSM.

In 5th - 6th place we find Team Liquid, who had a great start to the tournament after topping the standings of Group B following wins against Spacestation Gaming, FaZe Clan, Rogue, and CYCLOPS athlete gaming. Following a great start to the upper bracket with a 2-0 victory against FaZe Clan, the Blue Cavalry was knocked out after back-to-back defeats against TSM and MIBR.

The Blue Cavalry wasn't the only Brazilian side to top a group as FURIA Esports surprisingly took Group B's first seed after victories against Team BDS, Elevate, and DarkZero Esports. However, the Black Panthers were knocked out of the tournament after defeats against TSM and DarkZero Esports in the playoffs.

Last but not least, the Six Mexico Major champions Team oNe had an underwhelming performance in what was the roster's last international tournament together. Despite 2-1 wins against Natus Vincere and Oxygen Esports, the Brazilians finished at the bottom of Group D's standings.

Six Invitational 2023

After back-to-back Six Invitationals with six Brazilian teams, the Six Invitational 2023 only included four Brazilian squads and only one of them ended up placing among the best six teams.

The tournament's dark horse was a bull as w7m esports reached the grand final to top off a great year where the team went from relegation material to compete for international trophies. The Brazilians won the playoffs' upper bracket after victories over Team BDS, M80, KOI, and Oxygen Esports, but were one game short from lifting the hammer as they lost the grand final against G2 Esports.

While the rest of the Brazilian teams reached the playoffs, none of them except for w7m esports could win a playoff game. Surprisingly, the Six Berlin Major grand finalists FaZe Clan were knocked out after a 1-2 defeat against G2 Esports, LOS oNe was knocked out after back-to-back defeats against Wolves Esports and Astralis, and Team Liquid was sent home after a 1-2 loss against Team BDS.

Six Invitational 2024

For the second year in a row, w7m esports reached the Six Invitational grand final. However, the Bulls finished the job this time as they claimed the hammer after an outstanding come back against FaZe Clan in an all-Brazil grand final against their home crowd at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera, located in São Paulo.

While w7m esports and FaZe Clan stole the show, they weren't the only Brazilian teams in the competition as Team Liquid, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and LOS were also there. Unfortunately, their performances weren't as brilliant as their fellows' as both the ninjas and the Blue Cavalry finished in 9th - 12th place, while LOS finished in 13th - 16th.

The Six Invitational 2024 will be remembered as the tournament where w7m esports won the team's third international competition in a row, finishing a perfect year and establishing the game's first Brazilian dynasty.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.