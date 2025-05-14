BNK FEARX and Wildcard qualify for RE:L0:AD's Playoffs

BNK FEARX and Wildcard have become the first two Round 5 teams to qualify for RE:L0:AD's Playoffs. They have joined LOUD, CAG Osaka, w7m esports, Team Falcons, and Elevate, who qualified after the conclusion of Round 4.

The North American roster was the first one to secure a playoff spot today after an extremely one-sided 7-2 victory against Team Secret. Meanwhile, the South Koreans have had to wait for G2 Esports to win one round against DarkZero Esports.

Despite having been in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene for years now, it will be the first time either of these two teams play in front of an international crowd, with the only players to have done so being Wildcard's Leonardo "Dash" Lopes and Evan "Kanzen" Bushore.

Meanwhile, it's also worth mentioning BNK FEARX reaching the Six Sweden Major quarterfinals in November 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the match was played behind closed doors. Although no players from that SANDBOX Gaming roster remain in BNK FEARX's starting lineup, the team's current roster includes the back then DAMWON Gaming players Jang "RIN" Byeong-uk, Jo "coted" Sung-jun, and Park "Woogiman" Jin-wook, who reached the Six Sweden Major semifinals.

We expect Ubisoft to reveal BNK FEARX and Wildcard's next opponents shortly after the conclusion of the match between FaZe Clan and FURIA Esports, as the winner will take the final available RE:L0:AD Playoffs spot.

