Bleed Esports knocked out of Six Invitational 2024

Bleed Esports' time at the Six Invitational 2024 is over as the roster lost to Spacestation Gaming in their Lower Bracket Second Round match. The astronauts' win on Clubhouse (7-5) was followed by an overtime victory on Chalet.

Throughout the series, Bleed Esports lacked precision regarding entry challenges as Weichen "Reeps96" Wu and Jay "Asphy" Wan were the only players to contribute with kills. Meanwhile, the rest of the squad finished with a combined entry balance of 0-10 (-10).

Jack "J9O" Burkard and Liam "Ashn" Paz were the best players of the match with SiegeGG ratings of 1.39 and 1.34. Both players got the same KPR (1.00) and combined an entry balance of 9-3 (+6).

Spacestation Gaming will play tomorrow against the winner of the match between Ninjas in Pyjamas and w7m esports. Meanwhile, Bleed Esports have now been eliminated from the Six Invitational 2024, less than two hours after FURY's defeat against Team Bliss.