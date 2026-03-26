The BLAST R6 North America League 2026 Kickoff will be the first phase in North America's top flight in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11. The best four teams will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, set to take place between May 8 and May 17, 2026.

Kickoff is a completely new concept in Rainbow Six Siege, therefore, some fans may struggle to follow the action at first. In short, Kickoff divisions in North America, South America, and Europe and MENA will be divided into two stages, including the group stage and the playoffs. The groups for each division have already been unveiled.

In this article, we will focus on North America's groups, matches, calendar, and scores:

Group Stage

The BLAST R6 North America League 2026 Kickoff is formed by two groups, including:

Group A

Group B

The winner of each group will directly move to the playoffs' Upper Bracket Semifinals. Then, seeds two and three will follow, moving to the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. Finally, fourth seeds will move to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals. The bottom seed of each group will be eliminated.

Calendar

Here's a look at the play days of the BLAST R6 North America League 2026 Kickoff:

April 1

5 PM ET: 100 Thieves vs. Five Fears

6 PM ET: Shopify Rebellion vs. Footlockers Finest

7 PM ET: Spacestation vs. DarkZero Esports

8 PM ET: Wildcard vs. Trevmak n Co

April 2

5 PM ET: DarkZero Esports vs. Cloud9

6 PM ET: Shopify Rebellion vs. 100 Thieves

7 PM ET: M80 vs. Footlockers Finest

8 PM ET: Spacestation vs. Wildcard

April 3

5 PM ET: M80 vs. Five Fears

6 PM ET: Footlockers Finest vs. 100 Thieves

7 PM ET: DarkZero Esports vs. Trevmak n Co

8 PM ET: Spacestation vs. Cloud9

April 9

5 PM ET: Shopify Rebellion vs. Five Fears

6 PM ET: M80 vs. 100 Thieves

7 PM ET: Cloud9 vs. Trevmak n Co

8 PM ET: Wildcard vs. DarkZero Esports

April 10

5 PM ET: Wildcard vs. Cloud9

6 PM ET: Five Fears vs. Footlockers Finest

7 PM ET: M80 vs. Shopify Rebellion

8 PM ET: Spacestation vs. Trevmak n Co

April 20

TBA: Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 1

TBA: Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 2

TBA: Lower Bracket Quarterfinal 1

TBA: Lower Bracket Quarterfinal 1

April 21

TBA: Upper Bracket Semifinal 1

TBA: Upper Bracket Semifinal 2

TBA: Lower Bracket Semifinal 1

TBA: Lower Bracket Semifinal 2

April 22

TBA: Upper Bracket Final

TBA: Lower Bracket Final

Note: There will also be seeding matches for fifth and seventh place. However, the schedule for both matches hasn't been announced yet.

As you can see, the format used in the Kickoff divisions will be extremely quick where all mistakes will be heavily punished. Whilst group stage games will be BO1 series, playoffs will be BO3. You can watch the BLAST R6 North America League 2026 Kickoff matches here.